Morning Kickoff: Dec. 4

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Baley Johnson came up big for the University of Mary in overtime as the Marauders edged St. Cloud State 84-81 in men's basketball at the McDowell Activity Center. Johnson, a 6-foot-3 junior, provided the winning Marauders with two big defensive plays and a 3-pointer in the overtime session. His 3-pointer, which put the Marauders ahead 77-75, was his only basket of the night. U-Mary remained unbeaten at 5-0.