Morning Kickoff: Dec. 4

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, Dec. 4
College hockey: UND vs. Denver, 7:35 p.m. (Omaha).
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Dec. 5
College hockey: Dakota College Bottineau at U-Mary, 5 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Dec. 6
College hockey: UND vs. Western Michigan, 12:05 p.m. (Omaha); U-Mary at Dakota College Bottineau, 6 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – UND vs. Denver
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
BTN — Detroit Mercy at Michigan State
FS1 — Kennesaw State at Creighton
6 p.m.
BTN — Valparaiso at Purdue
FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette
8 p.m.
BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota
ESPN2 — Troy at Texas Tech
FS1 — Oregon vs. Seton Hall, Omaha, Neb.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBAL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — DePaul vs. Louisville, Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Appalachian State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Ohio State
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Arizona State at Notre Dame
7 p.m.
Midco – UND vs. Denver
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: South African Open, Second Round
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic, Second Round, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship, Final Round
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Baley Johnson came up big for the University of Mary in overtime as the Marauders edged St. Cloud State 84-81 in men's basketball at the McDowell Activity Center. Johnson, a 6-foot-3 junior, provided the winning Marauders with two big defensive plays and a 3-pointer in the overtime session. His 3-pointer, which put the Marauders ahead 77-75, was his only basket of the night. U-Mary remained unbeaten at 5-0.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Math Bitz gave Bismarck a key win and the Demons never trailed again, edging Sturgis, S.D., 266.5 to 261 for the championship at the Mandan Lions wrestling tournament. Bitz defeated Century's Eric Sabot 5-3 in overtime for the 130-pound championship to put BHS ahead 255.5 to 251. The loss was the first for Sabot, a defending state champion, in 53 matches. Bismarck's championship was the first by a North Dakota team since Mandan won in 1993.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fort Yates chewed up Mandan with its press in the second quarter to earn a 95-71 Southwest Region basketball victory. The visiting Warriors outscored Mandan 23-5 in the second quarter, running off 12 in a row at one point. Robert Eaglestaff paced Fort Yates with 23 points and Fred Lukens followed with 19. Chris Assel led Mandan scorers with 19. Jim Gronowski followed with 14. The Warriors were playing their opener. Mandan stands 1-1.
TRIVIA ANSWER
San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf completed 1 of 15 passes with two interceptions in a loss to Kansas City during the 1998 season.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!