Morning Kickoff: Dec. 4

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Dec. 4
College hockey: North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m.; Minot State (DI) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College football playoffs: NCAA FCS playoffs, second round: Southern Illinois at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 4 p.m.; Leech Lake College at United Tribes, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 6 p.m.; Leech Lake College at United Tribes, Noon.
College women’s swimming: Concordia (Moorhead) at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Fargo North, 4 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne, 5:15 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at St. Mary’s, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Williston at Bismarck, 3:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Fargo Davies at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Devils Lake, 4:45 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Fargo North, 2:15 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne, 3:30 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at St. Mary’s, 1:30 p.m.; Moorhead, Minn. at Century, 3:15 p.m.
High school girls hockey: West Fargo at Mandan, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Bismarck at Fargo Davies, 4:15 p.m.
High school wrestling: Mandan Lions tournament, 9 a.m.
High school gymnastics: Fargo Invitational, 5 p.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
KXMR – U-Mary at Northern State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – NDSU at Southern Illinois
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KXMR – UND at St. Cloud
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Minot at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
ESPN2 — Memphis at Mississippi
FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova
11:30 a.m.
FOX — Marquette at Wisconsin
12 p.m.
CBS — San Diego St. at Michigan
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State
FS1 — Tennessee at Colorado
3 p.m.
FS1 — Loyola of Chicago at DePaul
4 p.m.
BTN — Toledo at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama vs. Gonzaga
8 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa St. at Creighton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State
ESPN — MAC: Kent St. vs. N. Illinois
2 p.m.
FOX — Mountain West Championship: Utah St. at San Diego St.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette
3 p.m.
ABC — AAC Championship: Houston at Cincinnati
CBS — SEC championship: Georgia vs. Alabama
ESPN2 — SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M
7 p.m.
ABC — ACC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest
FOX — Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa
10 p.m.
FS1 — USC at California
GOLF
11 a.m./1:30 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club
BOYS BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
NHL
6 p.m.
BSN — Toronto at Minnesota
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Newcastle
9 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff semifinal: Real Salt Lake at Portland
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ashly Hall’s 18 points led the way for United Tribes in its 84-47 win over Fort Berthold. Ryan White Bull added 14 points for the Thunderbirds.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Karl Sabin scored two goals in Bismarck’s 7-3 AWHL win over Tupelo. Jarno Haanpaa had a goal and two assists.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jim Petrik netted 20 points in Bismarck’s 64-56 win over Aberdeen. Mark Swanson and Merle Adams added 17 each for the Demons.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Bison are 9-4 against the Salukis and 5-0 at the Fargodome.
