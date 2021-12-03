 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Dec. 4

MORNING KICKOFF 

Saturday, Dec. 4

College hockey: North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m.; Minot State (DI) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College football playoffs: NCAA FCS playoffs, second round: Southern Illinois at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 4 p.m.; Leech Lake College at United Tribes, 2 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 6 p.m.; Leech Lake College at United Tribes, Noon.

College women’s swimming: Concordia (Moorhead) at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Fargo North, 4 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne, 5:15 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at St. Mary’s, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Williston at Bismarck, 3:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Fargo Davies at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Devils Lake, 4:45 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Legacy at Fargo North, 2:15 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne, 3:30 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at St. Mary’s, 1:30 p.m.; Moorhead, Minn. at Century, 3:15 p.m.

High school girls hockey: West Fargo at Mandan, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Bismarck at Fargo Davies, 4:15 p.m.

High school wrestling: Mandan Lions tournament, 9 a.m.

High school gymnastics: Fargo Invitational, 5 p.m.

High school wrestling: Mandan Lions tournament.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:45 p.m.

KXMR – U-Mary at Northern State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – NDSU at Southern Illinois

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

KXMR – UND at St. Cloud

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Minot at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

ESPN2 — Memphis at Mississippi

FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova

11:30 a.m.

FOX — Marquette at Wisconsin

12 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at Michigan

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State

FS1 — Tennessee at Colorado

3 p.m.

FS1 — Loyola of Chicago at DePaul

4 p.m.

BTN — Toledo at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama vs. Gonzaga

8 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa St. at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

ESPN — MAC: Kent St. vs. N. Illinois

2 p.m.

FOX — Mountain West Championship: Utah St. at San Diego St.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette

3 p.m.

ABC — AAC Championship: Houston at Cincinnati

CBS — SEC championship: Georgia vs. Alabama

ESPN2 — SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M

7 p.m.

ABC — ACC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

FOX — Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa

10 p.m.

FS1 — USC at California

GOLF

11 a.m./1:30 p.m.

GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

 

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN — Toronto at Minnesota

SOCCER

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Newcastle

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff semifinal: Real Salt Lake at Portland

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ashly Hall’s 18 points led the way for United Tribes in its 84-47 win over Fort Berthold. Ryan White Bull added 14 points for the Thunderbirds.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Karl Sabin scored two goals in Bismarck’s 7-3 AWHL win over Tupelo. Jarno Haanpaa had a goal and two assists.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jim Petrik netted 20 points in Bismarck’s 64-56 win over Aberdeen. Mark Swanson and Merle Adams added 17 each for the Demons.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Bison are 9-4 against the Salukis and 5-0 at the Fargodome.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)

