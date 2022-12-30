Morning Kickoff: Dec. 31

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Dec. 31

College hockey: US Under-18 Team at North Dakota, 4:07 p.m. (exhibition).

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 3 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Yavapai College at Tucson, Ariz., 11 a.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Cochise College at Tucson, Ariz., 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Minot at Legacy, 2 p.m.; Kindred at Shiloh Christian, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Minot at Legacy, 12:15 p.m.; Kindred at Shiloh Christian, 1:30 p.m.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Jan. 1

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2:45/4:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston

NAHL

7:15 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Minot

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Louisville at Kentucky

FOX — UConn at Xavier

FS1 — St. John's at Seton Hall

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Duke

1 p.m.

CBS — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

FOX — Arizona at Arizona St.

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

3 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV

FS1 — New Mexico at Wyoming

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at DePaul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 p.m.

ABC — Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN — Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans

3 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — CFP Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz.

7 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — CFP Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN Extra – Detroit at Minnesota

NHL

5 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at St. Louis

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High finished less than a point behind Dickinson in the combined Bismarck-Century gymnastics invitational, with the Midgets taking first with a score of 142.375 and the Demons coming in a close second with a 141.4. Kaylee Keller (38) and Katlin Kelley (35.45) finished first and third, respectively, for the Demons in the all-around. Jessica Gabriel of Century took second with a 35.7. Keller won the vault (9.5), bars (9.55), beam (9.35) and floor (9.6).

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Shiloh Christian beat Glen Ullin-Hebron 53-45 in the championship game of the Mandan Holiday Tournament. Tournament MVP David Brackett scored 20 points for a total of 54 total as the Skyhawks outscored the Bearcats 14-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The North Dakota Snowmobile Association announced an expanded 1972-73 schedule, its second in operation. Included in the 13-event NDSA calendar are two dates at Bismarck’s Central State Race Track, including the Governor’s Cup program and the third annual PMS Grand Prix competition. Among the new rules enacted for NDSA-sanctioned events is the addition of one additional class to each of the junior and power puff divisions.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Oct. 22, 1961 in Minneapolis with the Packers beating the Vikings 33-7.

