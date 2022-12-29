Morning Kickoff: Dec. 30

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Dec. 30

College men’s basketball: University of Mary at Bemidji State, 5 p.m.; Bismarck State at Pima CC, Tucson, Ariz., 3 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Mesa CC at Tucson, Ariz., 5 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 1:45 p.m.; Mandan Holiday Tournament: seventh place (2:30 p.m.); fifth place (4 p.m.); third place (5:30 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.).

High school boys wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargo.

High school girls basketball: Mandan vs. Holy Family at St. Cloud tournament, 2:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Dickinson at Legacy-Bismarck, 2:30 p.m., CIC/Schaumburg; Mandan at Aberdeen, S.D., 3:30 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Mandan Invitational, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargo.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

College hockey: U.S. Under-18 Team at North Dakota, 4:07 p.m. (exhibition).

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 3 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Yavapai College at Tucson, Ariz., 11 a.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Cochise College at Tucson, Ariz., 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Minot at Legacy, 2 p.m.; Kindred at Shiloh Christian, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Minot at Legacy, 12:15 p.m.; Kindred at Shiloh Christian, 1:30 p.m.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at Tennessee

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2:45/4:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Bemidji State

NAHL

7:30 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Minot

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Buffalo at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

BTN — Coppin St. at Rutgers

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USC at Washington

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Charlotte Bowl: Maryland vs. N.C. State

1 p.m.

CBS — Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA, El Paso, Texas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina, Jacksonville, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson, Miami

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Harvard at Boston U.

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Milwaukee

SOCCER

1:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at West Ham

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Hannah Larson netted 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Century in its 56-41 win over Mandan. Courtney Goetz came off the bench to lead the Braves with 15 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Kevin Rice scored 21 points in a 113-104 Dakota Wizards’ win over Yakima. Rashad Tucker and Andy Panko added 20 points each in the NBA D-League victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Calvin Redding scored 30 points to lead Bismarck Junior College over Iowa Western College 104-66. Mike Stoy and Dave Barton added 18 points each.

TRIVIA ANSWER

UND 163-142.

