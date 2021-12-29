Morning Kickoff: Dec. 30

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Dec. 30

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. Scottsdale CC at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. Scottsdale CC at Phoenix, 3 p.m.; Valley City State at U-Mary, 4 p.m., MAC.

High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Century, 5:30 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 3 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 1:45 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Minot Auditorium, 5 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargodome.

High school boys swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

College hockey: U.S. U-18 Team at North Dakota (exhibition), 2:37 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian vs. Kindred at Jamestown, 8 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian vs. Kindred at Jamestown, 6 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Valley City State at Mary

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Maine at Rutgers

6 p.m.

BTN — Brown at Maryland

ESPN2 — Michigan at UCF

ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at Chattanooga

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Marshall at Louisiana Tech

ESPNU — Marshall at Louisiana Tech

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

ESPN — The Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPN — The Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue

6 p.m.

ESPN — The Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona St.

NBA

6 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Denver

SOCCER

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Brandon Oliver and Jared Spooner scored goals and Brandt Haskell made 30 saves as the Bismarck boys hockey team beat Grand Forks Central 2-1.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck outlasted a 39-point effort from Justin Thorton of Valley City to earn a 72-58 win over the Hi-Liners. Eric Beutler (15), Jeff Sprout (13), and Drew Maring (17) scored in double figures for the Demons.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): It was a close affair, but Napoleon opened its home tournament with a wild 62-58 victory over Tappen. Jeff Bitz poured in 19 points and Steve Laine had 17.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 2003 NHL Winter Classic in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which featured the talents of the Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers and a puck-drop temperature of zero, with a -22 degree wind chill. Edmonton won the game 4-3.

