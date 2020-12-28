Morning Kickoff: Dec. 29

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fort Yates protected its No. 1 ranking in the state Class A basketball poll with a 94-59 victory over second-ranked Jamestown in the first round of the Bismarck Holiday Tournament. Jamestown led 13-10 after one quarter, but the Warriors dominated 84-46 the rest of the way. Ron Gross, Frank One Feather and Robert Eaglestaff carried the scoring load for Fort Yates with 20, 18 and 13 points, respectively. Doug Beaudoin accounted for 18 of Jamestown's points.