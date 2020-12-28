Morning Kickoff: Dec. 29

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Dec. 29
High school boys basketball: Watford City at Legacy, 3:30 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Watford City, 2:30 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 4 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 4 p.m.; Minot at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Devils Lake at Mandan, 5 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Pentathlon, 10 a.m. (diving), 10:30 a.m. (swimming)
Wednesday, Dec. 30
High school boys basketball: Willison at Legacy, 2:30 p.m.
High girls school basketball: Legacy at Williston, 4 p.m.; Shiloh at Velva, 6 p.m.
High school wrestling: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Enderlin at Beulah
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
7:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Mandan at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at Memphis
ESPNU — Wofford at Mercer
FS1 — Purdue at Rutgers
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa
FS1 — Northwestern at Iowa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Alamo Bowl: Colorado vs. Texas, San Antonio
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Miami
9 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at L.A. Clippers
TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century's top-ranked girls held off persistent second-rated West Fargo 65-53 at Century's Olson gym. The game was deadlocked 28-28 at halftime. Katelyn Holland of West Fargo was the game's leading scorer with 19 points and Hayley Miller tallied 13. Century's Brie Lynch, Ann Govig, A.J. Jacobs and Hannah Jeske were bunched together with 13, 12, 12 and nine points, respectively. With the victory, Century stands 5-0. West Fargo lost for the first time in five starts.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century got goals from six different players to defeat St. Cloud Cathedral 6-4 at the Granite City Classic hockey tournament. The Patriots jumped on Cathedral for a 5-2 lead after two periods. The CHS goal-scorers were Brent Reinarts, Jeremy Walth, Chris Tietz, Matt Tschider, Logan Scheeler and Mike Triska. Each team scored two power-play goals. Century outshot Cathedral 31-23 with Scot Mickelson making 21 stops.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fort Yates protected its No. 1 ranking in the state Class A basketball poll with a 94-59 victory over second-ranked Jamestown in the first round of the Bismarck Holiday Tournament. Jamestown led 13-10 after one quarter, but the Warriors dominated 84-46 the rest of the way. Ron Gross, Frank One Feather and Robert Eaglestaff carried the scoring load for Fort Yates with 20, 18 and 13 points, respectively. Doug Beaudoin accounted for 18 of Jamestown's points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Drew Brees has 281 touchdown passes at the Superdome in New Orleans. Tom Brady ranks second with 258 TD tosses at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com