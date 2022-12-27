Morning Kickoff: Dec. 28

MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, Dec. 28
High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian vs. Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Minot State Dome, 6:30 p.m.; Mandan Holiday Tournament: Game 1: Wilton-Wing vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron, 3 p.m.; Game 2: Flasher vs. Surrey, 4:30 p.m.; Game 3: Linton-HMB vs. Bottineau, 6 p.m.; Game 4: Standing Rock vs. New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Grand Forks Red River at Century, 1 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Grand Forks Central at Bismarck, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at East Grand Forks, Minn., 3 p.m.; Century at Blaine, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. Cochise College at Tucson, Ariz., 1 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Pima CC, Tucson, Ariz., 9 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 6 p.m.; Mandan Holiday Tournament: consolation (3/4:30 p.m.); semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.); Bismarck at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargo.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Pentathlon, 10 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 1:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Minot Auditorium, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; Mandan vs. Wayzata at St. Cloud tournament, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Century vs. Fort Frances, 9:30 a.m., Blaine, Minn.
High school girls wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargo.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Grand Forks Red River vs. Century
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at UConn
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Auburn
ESPNU — Mercer at Samford
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU
ESPNU — Houston at Tulsa
FS1 — Xavier at St. John's
10 p.m.
FS1 — Air Force at San Diego St.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
8 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN —Military Bowl: UCF vs. Duke, Annapolis, Md.
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FOX — Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina, San Diego
8 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, Houston
IIHF HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship, Group Stage: Slovakia vs. U.S.
5:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship, Group Stage: Canada vs. Germany
NBA
7 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at New Orleans
NHL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at New Jersey
9 p.m.
TNT — Calgary at Seattle
SOCCER
2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Maddie Huber and Paige Lillis scored 10 seconds apart in the second period for Mandan in the Braves’ 3-1 win over Williston. Nicolle Trenda, who assisted on Lillis’ goal, scored Mandan’s third goal in the third period. Chelsey Norton made 35 saves to earn the win for Mandan.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Rob Bird Horse (10 points) was the lone Demon in double figures in Bismarck’s 61-46 win over Valley City. Bo Stanley and Josiah Thunshelle had eight points apiece. The Hi-Liners got a game-high 24 points from Justin Thorton.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mary College got 25 points from Jim Hughes in an 83-82 overtime win over Jamestown College. Tim Jacobson scored seven of his 18 points in the victory.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Baker Mayfield has started for three teams the last calendar year – Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.
