Morning Kickoff: Dec. 28

Tuesday, Dec. 28
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Phoenix College, 9 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Phoenix College, 1 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Minot State Dome, 8:30 p.m.; Mandan Holiday Tournament: consolation (3/4:30 p.m.); semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.).
High school boys hockey: Century at Grand Forks Central, 7:05 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.
High school girls basketball: Four Winds-Minnewaukan at Shiloh Christian, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. South Mountain CC at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. South Mountain CC at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Mandan Holiday Tournament: seventh place (2:30 p.m.); fifth place (4 p.m.); third place (5:30 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.); Shiloh Christian vs. St. John at Minot State Dome, 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Grand Forks Central, 3:15 p.m.; Century at Grand Forks Red River, 3:15 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.
High school wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargodome.
Thursday, Dec. 30
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. Scottsdale CC at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. Scottsdale CC at Phoenix, 3 p.m.; Valley City State at U-Mary, 4 p.m., MAC.
High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Century, 5:30 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 3 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 1:45 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Minot Auditorium, 5 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargodome.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
BTN — New Orleans at Ohio St.
6 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Xavier
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Lehigh at Maryland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — The Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn
2:15 p.m.
ESPN — The First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — The Liberty Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech
7 p.m.
FOX — The Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State
9:15 p.m.
ESPN — The Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota
IIHF HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group B
6 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Canada, Group A
NBA
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Miami
7 p.m.
BSN — New York at Minnesota
9 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Golden State
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton
1:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Donovan Lambert scored a career-high 33 points in a 92-75 Shiloh Skyhawks win over Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky. The Skyhawks shot 63 percent from the floor and 65 percent from behind the arc.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): A 22-point, 10-rebound night for Miles Simon was just enough for the Dakota Wizards to outlast the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 104-103. Courtney James had a nice night with 17 points and 14 boards.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): NDSU’s Roger Grooters was named North Dakota college coach of the year for leading the Bison’s track and cross-country teams to undefeated records, including national victories in both sports.
TRIVIA ANSWER
2015-2017, with Mike Zimmer coaching the Vikings, Mike McCarthy coaching the Packers, John Fox coaching the Bears, and Jim Caldwell coaching the Lions.
