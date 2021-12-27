Morning Kickoff: Dec. 28

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Dec. 28

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Phoenix College, 9 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Phoenix College, 1 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Minot State Dome, 8:30 p.m.; Mandan Holiday Tournament: consolation (3/4:30 p.m.); semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.).

High school boys hockey: Century at Grand Forks Central, 7:05 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.

High school girls basketball: Four Winds-Minnewaukan at Shiloh Christian, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. South Mountain CC at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. South Mountain CC at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Mandan Holiday Tournament: seventh place (2:30 p.m.); fifth place (4 p.m.); third place (5:30 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.); Shiloh Christian vs. St. John at Minot State Dome, 7 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Grand Forks Central, 3:15 p.m.; Century at Grand Forks Red River, 3:15 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.

High school wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargodome.

Thursday, Dec. 30

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. Scottsdale CC at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. Scottsdale CC at Phoenix, 3 p.m.; Valley City State at U-Mary, 4 p.m., MAC.

High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Century, 5:30 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 3 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 1:45 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Minot Auditorium, 5 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargodome.

High school boys swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — New Orleans at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Xavier

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Lehigh at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — The Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — The First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Liberty Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech

7 p.m.

FOX — The Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota

IIHF HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group B

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Canada, Group A

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Miami

7 p.m.

BSN — New York at Minnesota

9 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Golden State

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton

1:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Donovan Lambert scored a career-high 33 points in a 92-75 Shiloh Skyhawks win over Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky. The Skyhawks shot 63 percent from the floor and 65 percent from behind the arc.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): A 22-point, 10-rebound night for Miles Simon was just enough for the Dakota Wizards to outlast the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 104-103. Courtney James had a nice night with 17 points and 14 boards.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): NDSU’s Roger Grooters was named North Dakota college coach of the year for leading the Bison’s track and cross-country teams to undefeated records, including national victories in both sports.

TRIVIA ANSWER

2015-2017, with Mike Zimmer coaching the Vikings, Mike McCarthy coaching the Packers, John Fox coaching the Bears, and Jim Caldwell coaching the Lions.

