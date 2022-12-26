 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Dec. 27

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Dec. 27

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian vs. Thompson at Minot State Dome, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Grand Forks Red River at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Grand Forks Central at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Thief River Falls, Minn., 2 p.m.; Century vs. Anoka, Minn., 2:30 p.m., at Blaine, Minn.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian vs. Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Minot State Dome, 6:30 p.m.; Mandan Holiday Tournament: Game 1: Wilton-Wing vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron, 3 p.m.; Game 2: Flasher vs. Surrey, 4:30 p.m.; Game 3: Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs. Bottineau, 6 p.m.; Game 4: Standing Rock vs. New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Grand Forks Central at Bismarck, 3:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Grand Forks Red River at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at East Grand Forks, Minn., 3 p.m.; Century at Blaine, 2:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, Montgomery, Ala.

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah St., Dallas

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St.

IIHF HOCKEY

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship, Group Stage: Finland vs. Slovakia

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship, Group Stage: Germany vs. Sweden

3 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship, Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Latvia

5:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship, Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Austria

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Winnipeg

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Chelsea

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Manchester United

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): St. Mary’s edged Williston 37-34 in a West Region wrestling dual in Bismarck. Matthew Schaffner (106 pounds) and Casey Loeks (113) scored pins for the Saints. Tate Barnhardt won by technical fall at 120 pounds, while Dane Fischer (138) and Jacob Schwab (152) won by major decision for St. Mary's.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Maple Valley outscored Shiloh Christian 19-13 in the fourth quarter to rally for a narrow 63-2 Class B girls basketball victory in Bismarck. Rylee Nudell poured in 23 points for Maple Valley, which also got 22 points from Cassie Pautz. Mikayla Forness paced the Skyhawks with 16 points. Abby Muggerud followed with 14 and Paige Emmel 11. 

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Marshall Hemmes of Cavalier and Adam Stockert of Dickinson were three-class winners in the snowmobile races at Central States Race Track. Stockert won the stock oval Class C, D and E titles aboard a Ski-doo machine. Hemmes claimed victory in the Class II, IV, and V modified oval competitions.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers has nine TD passes in three games, one coming in Sunday's 26-20 road victory over the Dolphins. 

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

