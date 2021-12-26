Morning Kickoff: Dec. 27

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Dec. 27

High school boys basketball: Mandan Holiday Tournament at Mandan High: Flasher vs. Bismarck Sophomores, 3 p.m.; New Salem-Almont vs. Bottineau, 4:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron, 6 p.m.; Wilton-Wing vs. Mandan Sophomores, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Phoenix College, 9 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Phoenix College, 1 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Minot State Dome, 8:30 p.m.; Mandan Holiday Tournament: consolation (3/4:30 p.m.); semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.).

High school boys hockey: Century at Grand Forks Central, 7:05 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.

High school girls basketball: Four Winds-Minnewaukan at Shiloh Christian, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. South Mountain CC at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. South Mountain CC at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Mandan Holiday Tournament: seventh place (2:30 p.m.); fifth place (4 p.m.); third place (5:30 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.); Shiloh Christian vs. St. John at Minot State Dome, 7 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Grand Forks Central, 3:15 p.m.; Century at Grand Forks Red River, 3:15 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.

High school wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargodome.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Miami at New Orleans

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: W. Michigan vs. Nevada

IIHF HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Finland, Group A

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Russia vs. Switzerland, Group B

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Czech Republic, Group A

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Slovakia, Group B

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Atlanta

7 p.m.

BSN — Boston at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at New Orleans

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester at Newcastle

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Anthony Moody led the U-Mary Marauders to their first-ever NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament, and was named the Bismarck Tribune Sportsman of the Year. Moody, who was named the NSIC player of the year, averaged 21.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.7 steals a game.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jeff Boschee drew home-state cheers as his Kansas Jayhawks pounded North Dakota 108-77. Boschee, a Valley City native, scored 23 points and went 4-for-6 from three-point range for the Jayhawks.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Chris MacDonald overtook Marlene Hagerott’s top spot in the women’s Pacesetters category for highest single-game score, with a 266. Hagerott’s previous high score was a 259.

TRIVIA ANSWER

February 22, 2016 when the Wolves beat Boston 124-122 at the Target Center, led by 28 points from Karl-Anthony Towns.

