Morning Kickoff: Dec. 26

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Dec. 26
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Dec. 27
High school boys basketball: Mandan Holiday Tournament at Mandan High: Flasher vs. Bismarck Sophomores, 3 p.m.; New Salem-Almont vs. Bottineau, 4:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron, 6 p.m.; Wilton-Wing vs. Mandan Sophomores, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Phoenix College, 9 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Phoenix College, 1 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Minot State Dome, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Grand Forks Central, 7:05 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo tournament; Mandan Holiday Tournament: consolation (3/4:30 p.m.); semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.).
High school girls basketball: Four Winds-Minnewaukan at Shiloh Christian, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. South Mountain CC at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. South Mountain CC at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Mandan Holiday Tournament: seventh place (2:30 p.m.); fifth place (4 p.m.); third place (5:30 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.); Shiloh Christian vs. St. John at Minot State Dome, 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Grand Forks Central, 3:15 p.m.; Century at Grand Forks Red River, 3:15 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.
High school wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargodome.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – L.A. Rams at Minnesota
3:25 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Denver at Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Washington at Dallas
TV TODAY
NBA
7 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Chicago
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Buffalo at New England
FOX — L.A. Rams at Minnesota
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Pittsburgh at Kansas City
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Washington at Dallas
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Southampton at West Ham
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brentford at Brighton
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Luke Martinez, former Bismarck High basketball standout, is one of the University of Wyoming’s leading scorers early in its season. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 12.2 points per game and has made a team-high 31 three-pointers.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): T.J. Sailer, Travis Lang, Cole Bertsch, Alex Engelhardt, and Scott Christiansen earned pins as the Bismarck High wrestling team cruised past Beulah, 51-12.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): After a loss by Fargo Shanley to Fort Yates, St. Mary’s and Bismarck High are ranked 1-2 in the AP weekly poll of North Dakota high school basketball teams. The Saints were undisputed in the top spot, receiving all 10 first-place votes.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bernard King scored 60 points for the New York Knicks in a 120-114 loss to the New Jersey Nets.
