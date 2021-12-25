Morning Kickoff: Dec. 26

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Dec. 26

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Dec. 27

High school boys basketball: Mandan Holiday Tournament at Mandan High: Flasher vs. Bismarck Sophomores, 3 p.m.; New Salem-Almont vs. Bottineau, 4:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron, 6 p.m.; Wilton-Wing vs. Mandan Sophomores, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Phoenix College, 9 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Phoenix College, 1 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Minot State Dome, 8:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Grand Forks Central, 7:05 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo tournament; Mandan Holiday Tournament: consolation (3/4:30 p.m.); semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.).

High school girls basketball: Four Winds-Minnewaukan at Shiloh Christian, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. South Mountain CC at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. South Mountain CC at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Mandan Holiday Tournament: seventh place (2:30 p.m.); fifth place (4 p.m.); third place (5:30 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.); Shiloh Christian vs. St. John at Minot State Dome, 7 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Grand Forks Central, 3:15 p.m.; Century at Grand Forks Red River, 3:15 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Warroad, Minn., tournament; Mandan at West Fargo tournament.

High school wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargodome.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

11 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – L.A. Rams at Minnesota

3:25 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Denver at Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Washington at Dallas

TV TODAY

NBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Chicago

NFL

12 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at New England

FOX — L.A. Rams at Minnesota

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Pittsburgh at Kansas City

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Washington at Dallas

SOCCER

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Southampton at West Ham

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa

2 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brentford at Brighton

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Luke Martinez, former Bismarck High basketball standout, is one of the University of Wyoming’s leading scorers early in its season. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 12.2 points per game and has made a team-high 31 three-pointers.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): T.J. Sailer, Travis Lang, Cole Bertsch, Alex Engelhardt, and Scott Christiansen earned pins as the Bismarck High wrestling team cruised past Beulah, 51-12.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): After a loss by Fargo Shanley to Fort Yates, St. Mary’s and Bismarck High are ranked 1-2 in the AP weekly poll of North Dakota high school basketball teams. The Saints were undisputed in the top spot, receiving all 10 first-place votes.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bernard King scored 60 points for the New York Knicks in a 120-114 loss to the New Jersey Nets.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.