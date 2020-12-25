Morning Kickoff: Dec. 26

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Anthony Goods made a layup with under a second remaining to give the Dakota Wizards an 87-86 road victory over Sioux Falls in D-League action. DeMarre Carroll led the Wizards with 23 points. Chris Johnson and Renaldo Major added 14 each. Anthony Mason paced Sioux Falls with 21 points. Anthony Harris added 17. The Wizards now stand 4-9. Sioux Falls fell to 2-10.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Janelle Olson was an 11-time All-American runner in track and cross country at Adams State, but most of the races she ran in college were 5,000 and 10,000 meters. Now she wants to be super-competitive at a much longer distance, the marathon. Running with the Discovery USA team she's set her sights on a qualifying time for the Olympic Trials. Her first outing was a success, a 2:42 in the Chicago Marathon this fall.