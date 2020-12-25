Morning Kickoff: Dec. 26

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Dec. 26
No local events scheduled.
Sunday, Dec. 27
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Dec. 28
High school basketball: Shiloh Christian vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 2/3:30 p.m. (At Jamestown).
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BOXING
5 p.m.
FS1 — Super middleweights: Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez
7 p.m.
FOX — Super middleweights: David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Houston at Central Florida
ESPN — Kentucky at Louisville
1 p.m.
FS1 — Ohio State at Northwestern
3 p.m.
CBS — Virginia vs. Gonzaga, Fort Worth, Texas
FS1 — Indiana at Illinois
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ABC — First Responder Bowl: Texas (San Antonio) vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), Dallas
ESPN — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
8 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at Utah
NFL
12 p.m.
NFLN — Tampa Bay at Detroit
3:30 p.m.
AMAZON PRIME — San Francisco at Arizona
7:15 p.m.
NFLN — Miami at Las Vegas
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Anthony Goods made a layup with under a second remaining to give the Dakota Wizards an 87-86 road victory over Sioux Falls in D-League action. DeMarre Carroll led the Wizards with 23 points. Chris Johnson and Renaldo Major added 14 each. Anthony Mason paced Sioux Falls with 21 points. Anthony Harris added 17. The Wizards now stand 4-9. Sioux Falls fell to 2-10.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Janelle Olson was an 11-time All-American runner in track and cross country at Adams State, but most of the races she ran in college were 5,000 and 10,000 meters. Now she wants to be super-competitive at a much longer distance, the marathon. Running with the Discovery USA team she's set her sights on a qualifying time for the Olympic Trials. Her first outing was a success, a 2:42 in the Chicago Marathon this fall.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): North Dakota's two top-ranked and undefeated Class A basketball teams will clash in the first round of the Bismarck Holiday Tournament at the Civic Center. Coach Clark Swisher's top-ranked Fort Yates Warriors have rolled over five opponents with an average point spread of 41 points. Jamestown's five victories include two four-point games. The Blue Jays' average winning margin is 12.2 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Michigan's Desmond Howard was the last wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy, doing so in 1991. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterbacks Mac Jones (Alabama), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Kyle Trask (Florida) are finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy.
