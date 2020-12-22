Morning Kickoff: Dec. 23

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Linton-HMB, down 26-24 at halftime, held LaMoure to 12 second-half points en route to a 53-38 basketball victory at LaMoure. Kelsey Larson scored 14 points and Derek Roemmich added 13 to lead Linton-HMB in the low-scoring game. Tyler Thielges and Zach Stemen paced LaMoure with nine points apiece.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Jamie Kautzman scored two third-period goals and Jesse Horner had one as Mandan rallied past visiting Minot 5-4 in West Region hockey. Sam Friedt and Nic Friesz scored Mandan's other goals. Both goalies, Minot's Dave Wilson and Mandan's David Brandt, stopped 22 shots. Mandan upped its record to 7-1 with the win and swept the regular season series against the Magicians for the first time.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): St. Mary's stormed to a 31-point first quarter and went on to clip Dickinson Trinity 72-61 in basketball in Dickinson. The victory was the first of the season for the Saints, ending a 0-6 drought. Paul Bauman poured in 11 points in the first period to lead an onslaught that had the host team down 31-10. Bauman finished with 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Guard Mike Thomas tossed in 18 and Steve McDonald added 15 for the Saints. Larry Radent paced Trinity with 16 points and Jim Stika posted 15. Trinity dropped to 2-3.