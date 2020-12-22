Morning Kickoff: Dec. 23

MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, Dec. 23
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Dec. 24
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Dec. 25
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon
FS1 — Xavier at Creighton
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
4 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Penn State
6 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Marquette
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Indiana
8 p.m.
FS1 — Western Illinois at DePaul
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
6 p.m.
ESPN — Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Boston
7 p.m.
FSN – Detroit at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix
SOCCER
11:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Linton-HMB, down 26-24 at halftime, held LaMoure to 12 second-half points en route to a 53-38 basketball victory at LaMoure. Kelsey Larson scored 14 points and Derek Roemmich added 13 to lead Linton-HMB in the low-scoring game. Tyler Thielges and Zach Stemen paced LaMoure with nine points apiece.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Jamie Kautzman scored two third-period goals and Jesse Horner had one as Mandan rallied past visiting Minot 5-4 in West Region hockey. Sam Friedt and Nic Friesz scored Mandan's other goals. Both goalies, Minot's Dave Wilson and Mandan's David Brandt, stopped 22 shots. Mandan upped its record to 7-1 with the win and swept the regular season series against the Magicians for the first time.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): St. Mary's stormed to a 31-point first quarter and went on to clip Dickinson Trinity 72-61 in basketball in Dickinson. The victory was the first of the season for the Saints, ending a 0-6 drought. Paul Bauman poured in 11 points in the first period to lead an onslaught that had the host team down 31-10. Bauman finished with 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Guard Mike Thomas tossed in 18 and Steve McDonald added 15 for the Saints. Larry Radent paced Trinity with 16 points and Jim Stika posted 15. Trinity dropped to 2-3.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last time the Dallas Cowboys did not have a player make the Pro Bowl was 1989.
SPORTS HISTORY
1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the Los Angeles Rams a 24-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns for the NFL title.
1962 — Tommy Brooker kicks a 25-yard field goal 17:54 into overtime, giving the Dallas Texans a 20-17 victory over Houston for the AFL title.
1972 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Oakland Raiders 13-7 on Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception,” in an AFC Divisional playoff game. On 4th-and-10 on their own 40-yard line with 22 seconds remaining and no time outs. Terry Bradshaw, under pressure, throws a pass over the middle to Oakland’s 35-yard line which is deflected by Oakland’s Jack Tatum. Running back Franco Harris catches the deflection at the Raiders’ 43-yard line and runs down the left sideline for a touchdown.
1982 — Chaminade, an NAIA school, beats top-ranked Virginia and 7-foot-4 center Ralph Sampson, 77-72, for one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history. The game is played at Honolulu’s International Center in front of 3,383 fans.
