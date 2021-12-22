Morning Kickoff: Dec. 23

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Dec. 23

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Dec. 24

No local events scheduled.

Saturday, Dec. 25

No local events scheduled.

Sunday, Dec. 26

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – San Francisco at Tennessee

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. Stanford, Semifinal

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming, Consolation Semifinal

FS1 — Butler at St. John's

6 p.m.

BTN — George Mason at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida vs. Florida

IIHF HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Preliminary

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Preliminary

NBA

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Dallas

NFL

7:20 p.m.

NFLN — San Francisco at Tennessee

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mason Sisk, Chris Brown, and Alec Rauhauser scored for the Patriots as they defeated Mandan 3-0. Rider Cupido made 42 saves for the Braves in the loss.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Roughriders of the National Indoor Football League added offensive lineman Andy Nelson and wide receiver Rivers Mitchell to their roster. Nelson played collegiately at U-Mary and Mitchell played and scored four touchdowns with the Bismarck Blaze two years earlier.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): 24 turnovers wasn’t enough to snap St. Mary’s boys basketball winning streak as they got nine points and 13 rebounds from John Thorpe and 18 points from Steve McDonald while shooting 55 percent from the floor in a 64-54 win over Dickinson Trinity.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tulane won the first Hawaii Bowl, defeating Hawaii 36-28 in the 2002 contest.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0