Morning Kickoff: Dec. 22

Thursday, Dec. 22

High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

No local events scheduled.

Saturday, Dec. 24

No local events scheduled.

Sunday, Dec. 25

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. SMU, Quarterfinal

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Saint Peter's at Maryland

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Harvard at Kansas

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Chicago St. at Minnesota

8 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Creighton

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Quinnipiac at Penn St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: George Washington vs. Washington St., Quarterfinal

SECN — Illinois at Missouri

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force

NBA

9 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Utah

G-LEAGUE WINTER SHOWCASE

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — G League Ignite vs. Greensboro

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Texas vs. Long Island

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBD, Championship

NFL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets

NHL

7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Ottawa

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Kites; Battle of the Brits

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Battle of the Brits

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Behind pins from eight different wrestlers, Century earned a comfortable 51-28 win over Minot. Century’s lone non-pin victory came from Tyler Kress at 106 pounds, who won a 6-0 decision over Brody Armstrong. Century started with a 31-second pin by Bobby Edick at 126 pounds before falling behind 17-6 on two pins and a technical fall by the Magicians. A run of four pins by Hunter Baback (152), Hunter Bondeson (160), Landon Schmidt (170), and Dillon Pierce (182) shot Century right back into the lead, and they held it for the remainder of the match.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary survived a late comeback by the Jimmies to earn an 80-79 win over Jamestown College. Leading 40-29 at the break, the Jimmies made a furious comeback late in the action but were unable to pull in front. Nicole Meier had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Marauders in the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Despite a notable size difference between them and Wahpeton Science, Bismarck Junior College put up a valiant effort in an 89-85 defeat. The Mystics battled the Wildcats to a near-even margin on the glass in the first half but were out-rebounded 27-15 in the second half and couldn’t quite compensate. Wahpeton Science’s Ken Berry scored a game-high 23 points, with 16 of them coming in an eight-and-a-half minute run in the second half when the Wildcats build up a lead that the Mystics fought back from hard. Paul Bauman had a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double for the Mystics, who also got 16 points apiece from Dave Clark and Mike Stoy.

TRIVIA ANSWER

George Herman "Babe" Ruth in the 1922 season.

