Morning Kickoff: Dec. 22

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Jaclyn Lee scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Williston to a 61-59 girls basketball victory over visiting Bismarck. Naomi Rust scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for BHS. Anna Hruby added 14 points. Williston improved to 2-1 with the win. Bismarck dipped to 1-2 with the loss.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century bombed in nine 3-pointers on the way to a 75-62 boys basketball victory over the visiting Mandan Braves. Tom Branca and Tom Kopp each sank four treys as the Patriots swished nine of 20 three-point attempts. Branca finished with a team-high 18 points, followed by Jamie Roller with 16 and Kopp with 14. Jared Keller led the Mandan attack with 18 points.