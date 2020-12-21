Morning Kickoff: Dec. 22

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Dec. 22
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Minot at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at Century, 6 p.m.; Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Fargo North-South, 7 p.m.
High school wrestling: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Dec. 24
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:45/7:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Mandan at Century
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Dickinson at Hazen-Beulah
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
ACCN -- Syracuse at Notre Dame
BTN — La Salle at Maryland
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky
FS1 — Nebraska at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
ACCN -- North Carolina at N.C. State
BTN — Purdue at Iowa
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas
ESPNU — North Dakota State at Texas Christian
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Creighton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boca Raton Bowl: Central Florida vs. Brigham Young
NBA
6 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Brooklyn
9 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Jaclyn Lee scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Williston to a 61-59 girls basketball victory over visiting Bismarck. Naomi Rust scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for BHS. Anna Hruby added 14 points. Williston improved to 2-1 with the win. Bismarck dipped to 1-2 with the loss.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century bombed in nine 3-pointers on the way to a 75-62 boys basketball victory over the visiting Mandan Braves. Tom Branca and Tom Kopp each sank four treys as the Patriots swished nine of 20 three-point attempts. Branca finished with a team-high 18 points, followed by Jamie Roller with 16 and Kopp with 14. Jared Keller led the Mandan attack with 18 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Kathy Sullivan paced a Jamestown team that finished far ahead of the remainder of the field in the St. Mary's Invitational gymnastics meet. Sullivan accumulated 18.08 of Jamestown's winning total of 209.53. St. Mary's was second in the seven-team field with 83.50 points. Mandan had 70.94 for third. Margaret Hagen of St. Mary's tallied 14.16 points and Mary Lou Bronna of Dickinson posted 12.56 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Randy Moss had 69 catches for the Vikings, including 17 touchdowns, during his rookie season in 1998. The NFL rookie record is 101 by Anquan Boldin in 2003 for the Arizona Cardinals.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!