Morning Kickoff: Dec. 21

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Dec. 21

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 22

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Century, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys swimming: Minot Duals, 5 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Century, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Legacy-Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Mandan, 6 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy.

Friday, Dec. 23

No local events scheduled.

Saturday, Dec. 24

No local events scheduled.

Sunday, Dec. 25

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Oakland at Michigan St.

FS1 — St. John's at Villanova

6 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan vs. North Carolina

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson at Georgia Tech

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Maine at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — New Orleans at Purdue

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Louisville at DePaul

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida vs. Oklahoma

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

BTN — Big 10: Signing Day Special

ESPN2 — Signing Day Special

8 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama, New Orleans

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: Third-Place Game, Fort Myers, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Dallas at Minnesota

NBA G-LEAGUE

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Capital City vs. Santa Cruz, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Raptors 905 vs. Mexico City, Las Vegas

NHL

6 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Florida

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Dallas

9 p.m.

BSN Extra – Minnesota at Anaheim

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Battle of the Brits

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): University of Mary midfielders Michelle Jones and Alex Bachman-Williams were named to the NCAA Division II Central All-Region team. It was the second straight year on the list for both players.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Stephanie Schmidt scored 14 points and Teryl Norton added 11 for New Salem in its 50-48 win over the Bismarck High sophomore team. The Demons were led by Amy Seeberg with 18 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck track coach Bruce Whiting and St. Mary’s basketball coach Dick Limke were named Coaches of the Year by the North Dakota Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association. Both coaches led their teams to state championships in the previous seasons.

TRIVIA ANSWER

2010. Prior to that, the FCS/NCAA Division I-AA championship game was played in Chattanooga, Tenn., from 1997-2009.

CONTACT US

