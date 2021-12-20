Morning Kickoff: Dec. 21

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Dec. 21
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys swimming: Dickinson at Legacy, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
High school wrestling: Mandan at Watford City triangular.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Dec. 23
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Dec. 24
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:45/7:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – St. Mary’s at Bismarck
7:30 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Central McLean at Hazen
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan
FS1 — Xavier at Villanova
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Colorado
FS1 — UConn at Marquette
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at South Carolina
8 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Northwestern
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN —Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming, Boise, Idaho
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego St., Frisco, Texas
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Indiana at Miami
7:30 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Dallas
9 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers
NBA G LEAGUE
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase, semifinal: Motor City vs. Oklahoma City
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase, semifinal: South Bay vs. Delaware
8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Lakeland
NFL
6 p.m.
FOX — Washington at Philadelphia
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The University of Mary women’s basketball team broke a three-year streak without a road sweep by taking down Minnesota-Duluth (73-67) and Bemidji State (81-77). Kaitlyn Haag led the way for the Marauders, going off for 16 points and six rebounds against Duluth and 18 points and nine boards against Bemidji State.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Carly Emil had 15 kills and an ace, and Megan Hanson had eight kills and three blocks as Mandan swept St. Mary’s 3-0 in a Class A WDA volleyball match. Courtney Geinert topped the Saints with nine kills.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mary College recovered from an early 14-2 deficit to beat a foul-prone Bemidji State team, 92-87, in Bismarck. Dave Drechsler had a monster game with 34 points, with 22 coming at the free-throw line, for the Marauders.
TRIVIA ANSWER
2012 – Adrian Peterson with the Minnesota Vikings. Prior to Peterson, Shaun Alexander (Seattle Seahawks) and LaDainian Tomlinson (San Diego Chargers) won the award back-to-back in 2005 and 2006.
