Morning Kickoff: Dec. 21

Tuesday, Dec. 21

High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: Dickinson at Legacy, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

High school wrestling: Mandan at Watford City triangular.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 23

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Dec. 24

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:45/7:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – St. Mary’s at Bismarck

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Central McLean at Hazen

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Colorado

FS1 — UConn at Marquette

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at South Carolina

8 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN —Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming, Boise, Idaho

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego St., Frisco, Texas

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Indiana at Miami

7:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Dallas

9 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

NBA G LEAGUE

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase, semifinal: Motor City vs. Oklahoma City

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase, semifinal: South Bay vs. Delaware

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Lakeland

NFL

6 p.m.

FOX — Washington at Philadelphia

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The University of Mary women’s basketball team broke a three-year streak without a road sweep by taking down Minnesota-Duluth (73-67) and Bemidji State (81-77). Kaitlyn Haag led the way for the Marauders, going off for 16 points and six rebounds against Duluth and 18 points and nine boards against Bemidji State.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Carly Emil had 15 kills and an ace, and Megan Hanson had eight kills and three blocks as Mandan swept St. Mary’s 3-0 in a Class A WDA volleyball match. Courtney Geinert topped the Saints with nine kills.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mary College recovered from an early 14-2 deficit to beat a foul-prone Bemidji State team, 92-87, in Bismarck. Dave Drechsler had a monster game with 34 points, with 22 coming at the free-throw line, for the Marauders.

TRIVIA ANSWER

2012 – Adrian Peterson with the Minnesota Vikings. Prior to Peterson, Shaun Alexander (Seattle Seahawks) and LaDainian Tomlinson (San Diego Chargers) won the award back-to-back in 2005 and 2006.

