Morning Kickoff: Dec. 20

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Justin Ledger came off the bench to score 23 points and pull down 14 rebounds as Century picked up a 64-49 boys basketball victory at Williston. Century, up by six points at halftime, stretched its lead by limiting Williston to 21 points in the second half. Marcus Fearing and Cory Vinger were Williston's top scorers with 13 points each.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): North Dakota State senior linebacker Jared Maher capped a tremendous career when he was named to the Associated Press Little All-America college football second team. Maher, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound inside linebacker, led the Bison in tackles for the second straight year. The Bison advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinals. Maher, a graduate of St. Mary's Central High School, finished his NDSU career with 225 tackles, 31 for losses.