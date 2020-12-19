Morning Kickoff: Dec. 20

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Dec. 20
College hockey: UND vs. Miami-Ohio, 8:05 p.m. (Omaha).
Monday, Dec. 21
High school boys basketball: Shiloh at Dickinson Trinity, 2 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh at Dickinson Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Chicago at Minnesota
11:30 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Washington
3 p.m.
KXMR – Kansas City at New Orleans
6:30 p.m.
KXMR – Cleveland at New York Giants
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Connecticut
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Illinois at Rutgers
1 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Xavier
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Minnesota
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Penn State
3 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show
GOLF
11 a.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: Tour Championship, Final Round, Naples, Fla.
1/2 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: PNC Championship, Final Round, Orlando, Fla.
NFL
Noon
CBS — San Francisco at Dallas
FOX — Chicago at Minnesota
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Kansas City at New Orleans
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Cleveland at NY Giants
SOCCER
8:10 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United
1:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Justin Ledger came off the bench to score 23 points and pull down 14 rebounds as Century picked up a 64-49 boys basketball victory at Williston. Century, up by six points at halftime, stretched its lead by limiting Williston to 21 points in the second half. Marcus Fearing and Cory Vinger were Williston's top scorers with 13 points each.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): North Dakota State senior linebacker Jared Maher capped a tremendous career when he was named to the Associated Press Little All-America college football second team. Maher, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound inside linebacker, led the Bison in tackles for the second straight year. The Bison advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinals. Maher, a graduate of St. Mary's Central High School, finished his NDSU career with 225 tackles, 31 for losses.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan jumped to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and hung a 95-71 setback on St. Mary's on the Saints' home floor. Jim Gronowski and Chris Assel jump-started the Mandan offense with 22 and 19 points, respectively. Larry Anderson added 15. Dave Clark of St. Mary's was the game's top scorer with 24 points. Mandan won for the fifth time in six starts, the only loss at the hands of super-charged Fort Yates. St. Mary's is winless in six outings.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Kentucky started 1-5 in the 1926-27 season.
