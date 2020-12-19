 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Dec. 20

Morning Kickoff: Dec. 20

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Dec. 20

College hockey: UND vs. Miami-Ohio, 8:05 p.m. (Omaha).

Monday, Dec. 21

High school boys basketball: Shiloh at Dickinson Trinity, 2 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Shiloh at Dickinson Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

11 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Chicago at Minnesota

11:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Washington

3 p.m.

KXMR – Kansas City at New Orleans

6:30 p.m.

KXMR – Cleveland at New York Giants

 

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Connecticut

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Rutgers

1 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Xavier

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Minnesota

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Penn State

3 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

GOLF

11 a.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: Tour Championship, Final Round, Naples, Fla.

1/2 p.m.

GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: PNC Championship, Final Round, Orlando, Fla.

NFL

Noon

CBS — San Francisco at Dallas

FOX — Chicago at Minnesota

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at New Orleans

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Cleveland at NY Giants

SOCCER

8:10 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United

1:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Justin Ledger came off the bench to score 23 points and pull down 14 rebounds as Century picked up a 64-49 boys basketball victory at Williston. Century, up by six points at halftime, stretched its lead by limiting Williston to 21 points in the second half. Marcus Fearing and Cory Vinger were Williston's top scorers with 13 points each.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): North Dakota State senior linebacker Jared Maher capped a tremendous career when he was named to the Associated Press Little All-America college football second team. Maher, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound inside linebacker, led the Bison in tackles for the second straight year. The Bison advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinals. Maher, a graduate of St. Mary's Central High School, finished his NDSU career with 225 tackles, 31 for losses.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan jumped to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and hung a 95-71 setback on St. Mary's on the Saints' home floor. Jim Gronowski and Chris Assel jump-started the Mandan offense with 22 and 19 points, respectively. Larry Anderson added 15. Dave Clark of St. Mary's was the game's top scorer with 24 points. Mandan won for the fifth time in six starts, the only loss at the hands of super-charged Fort Yates. St. Mary's is winless in six outings.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Kentucky started 1-5 in the 1926-27 season.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News