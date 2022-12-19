Morning Kickoff: Dec. 20

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Dec. 20

High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 6 p.m.

High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 22

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Century, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys swimming: Minot Duals, 5 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Century, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Legacy-Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Mandan, 6 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:45/7:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – St. Mary’s at Bismarck

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Hazen at Central McLean

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at UConn

6 p.m.

BTN — Elon at Indiana

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

8 p.m.

BTN — UIC at Northwestern

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida vs. Oklahoma

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — UC San Diego at San Diego St.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan vs. North Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Idaho Potato Bowl: E. Michigan vs. San Jose St.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, Boca Raton, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

4/6 p.m.

ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: Semifinals, Fort Myers, Fla.

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New York

9 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — G-League Ignite vs. Motor City, Las Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Jim Patton was promoted from assistant to head baseball coach at Bismarck High. Patton had served as assistant coach of the Demons since 1994, working with Troy Olson the first 16 seasons and with Matt Power the previous three. Patton was a graduate of Century and played collegiate baseball with Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): For the third time in their last four meetings at VFW Sports Center, Century and Minot battled into overtime, with the Patriots coming out on top, 3-2. Scott Bina scored 48 seconds into the extra session to give Century the win. The Patriots scored twice in the first period. Alan Jechort and Mike Triska lit the lamp. Dave Mickelson and Matt Tschider assisted.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): North Dakota School for the Deaf phenom Steve Blehm, a Bismarck native, led the Bulldogs over Pettibone, 83-60. Blehm, who holds the statewide scoring record despite playing before the three-point line was instituted, scored 53 of his nearly 4,000 points in the win over Pettibone. Blehm did his damage in less than four full. He had 15 points in the first quarter, 21 in the second, 13 in the third, and six in the four minutes he played of the fourth.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Lamar Jackson with 1,206 yards in 2019 for the Ravens. Jackson also ran for 1,005 yards in 2020. Michael Vick totaled 1,039 yards on the ground for the Falcons in 2006.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)