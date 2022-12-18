Morning Kickoff: Dec. 19

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Dec. 19

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 6 p.m.

High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 22

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Century, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mayville-Portland at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys swimming: Minot Duals, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Century, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Legacy-Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

Friday, Dec. 23

No local events scheduled.

Saturday, Dec. 24

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah at Hazen

NFL

6:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – L.A. Rams at Green Bay

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, Conway, S.C.

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Dallas at Minnesota

NBA G-LEAGUE

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Maine vs. South Bay, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa vs. Ontario, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Cleveland vs. College Park, Las Vegas

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Rams at Green Bay

ESPN — L.A. Rams at Green Bay

ESPN2 — L.A. Rams at Green Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — World Tennis League: Kites vs. Eagles

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Hazen outscored Washburn 29-10 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 66-56 victory Class B boys basketball triumph. Stetson Carr poured in 24 points for Hazen in the victory. Michael Maas added 14 for the Bison. Brett Schreiner had it rolling for the Cardinals with a game-best 35 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Chris Gross connected for 24 points and D.J. West followed with 19 for Napoleon in its 54-44 victory over Wishek. The Imperials surged to a 21-4 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back. Nathan King’s 12 points paced the Aces.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College improved to 6-0 with a 31-15 college wrestling win over North Dakota State School of Science. Mark Sandoval (126 pounds), Andy Reimnitz (158), Russ Schauer (177) and heavyweight Dalfin Balske won by pin in the dual for the Mystics.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Peter Laviolette of the Washington Capitals with 732 wins. Laviolette has also coached the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, and Philadelphia Flyers

