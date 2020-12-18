Morning Kickoff: Dec. 19

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Hazen survived a 29-point performance by Ian McDonald to post a 65-61 boys basketball victory at Garrison. McDonald potted two 3-pointers on the way to his jumbo scoring effort. Collin Lindquist, Stetson Carr and Josh Rothe led the Hazen attack with 18, 15 and 14 points, respectively.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Wibaux, Mont., held on in the fourth quarter to take a 70-68 boys basketball victory at Beach. Bret Nellermoe and Casey Begger did much of the damage for Wibaux, scoring 22 and 21 points, respectively. Jake Kreitinger swished three 3-pointers and fired in 22 points for Beach.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): A ferocious full-court press enabled Fort Yates to surpass the century mark in a 108-57 road victory over Bismarck. The Warriors, now 5-0, led 54-19 at halftime, courtesy of a 32-point second period. Robert Eaglestaff did much of the damage with 33 points and 23 rebounds. BHS backcourt ace Russ Henegar popped in 22 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Vikings and Bears have played 119 times. Minnesota holds a 61-56-2 advantage.

CONTACT US