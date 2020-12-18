Morning Kickoff: Dec. 19

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Saturday, Dec. 19
College hockey: UND vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 12:05 p.m. (Omaha).
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Watford City, 3:30 p.m.; Century at Williston, 4 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Shiloh, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck High Invite, 10 a.m., Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Watford City, 2 p.m.; Williston at Century, 2 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Shiloh, 3 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Bismarck Blizzard, 2 p.m., Wachter Rink; Dickinson at Mandan, 4 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s Triangular: St. Mary’s vs. Bismarck, 11 a.m. (non-conference); Bismarck vs. Williston, 1 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Williston; Legacy Triangular: Legacy vs. Watford City, 3 p.m.; Legacy vs. Minot, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Dec. 20
College hockey: UND vs. Miami-Ohio, 8:05 p.m. (Omaha).
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
12 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) -- North Dakota vs. Minnesota-Duluth
NFL
3 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) -- Buffalo at Denver
7:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) -- Carolina at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
NAHL
7:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Minot at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC -- Big 12 title: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
ESPN -- Texas A&M at Tennessee
FOX -- Big 10 title: Northwestern vs. Ohio State
12:30 p.m.
FS1 -- Washington State at Utah
3:30 p.m.
FOX -- Mountain West title: Boise State vs. San Jose State
4:30 p.m.
FS1 -- Illinois at Penn State
6 p.m.
ESPN -- Stanford at UCLA
7 p.m.
ABC -- AAC title: Tulsa at Cincinnati
CBS -- SEC title: Alabama vs. Florida
9:30 p.m.
ESPN -- Arizona State at Oregon State
GOLF
Noon
GOLF -- LPGA Tour: CME Championship, third round
1:30 p.m.
NBC -- PGA Tour: PNC Championship, first round
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.
FS1 -- Butler vs. Indiana
11 a.m.
CBS -- Iowa vs. Gonzaga
ESPN2 -- Louisville at Wisconsin
1 p.m.
CBS -- North Carolina vs. Kentucky
1:30 p.m
ESPN2 -- Notre Dame vs. Purdue
3:30 p.m.
CBS -- UCLA vs. Ohio State
8 p.m.
FS1 -- St. Joseph's at Villanova
MEN'S SOCCER
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton
11:30 a.m.
NBC -- English Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
NFL
3:30 p.m.
NFLN -- Buffalo at Denver
7:15 p.m.
NFLN -- Carolina at Green Bay
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Hazen survived a 29-point performance by Ian McDonald to post a 65-61 boys basketball victory at Garrison. McDonald potted two 3-pointers on the way to his jumbo scoring effort. Collin Lindquist, Stetson Carr and Josh Rothe led the Hazen attack with 18, 15 and 14 points, respectively.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Wibaux, Mont., held on in the fourth quarter to take a 70-68 boys basketball victory at Beach. Bret Nellermoe and Casey Begger did much of the damage for Wibaux, scoring 22 and 21 points, respectively. Jake Kreitinger swished three 3-pointers and fired in 22 points for Beach.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): A ferocious full-court press enabled Fort Yates to surpass the century mark in a 108-57 road victory over Bismarck. The Warriors, now 5-0, led 54-19 at halftime, courtesy of a 32-point second period. Robert Eaglestaff did much of the damage with 33 points and 23 rebounds. BHS backcourt ace Russ Henegar popped in 22 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vikings and Bears have played 119 times. Minnesota holds a 61-56-2 advantage.
