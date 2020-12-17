Morning Kickoff: Dec. 18

ESPN — Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of Mary men's basketball team picked up its first win in four games by downing Minnesota-Duluth 68-54 at the McDowell Activity Center. The visiting Bulldogs lost for the first time in five Northern Sun Conference outings. Anthony Moody led the winning Marauders with 17 points. Eric Erdmann added 16, Cameron Lee 12 and Jordan Wilhelm 10.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Minot scored 240.5 points to win the Dickinson Classic wrestling tournament. Dickinson placed second with a tally of 220. Williston and Hettinger shared third place with 216.5 points. Five of the championship matches were decided by fall. Dickinson's Marc Mellmer and Ryan Lack won titles by pin at 119 and 189 pounds, respectively. Eric Sabot of Century scored a pin in the 130-pound final, as did Williston's Luke Sundby (140) and Hettinger's Josh Epperley (275).