Morning Kickoff: Dec. 18

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, Dec. 18
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century Triangular, 5 p.m., Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center.
High school girls basketball: Century at Watford City, 6 p.m.; Williston at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school gymnastics: Mandan Invite, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Dec. 19
College hockey: UND vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 12:05 p.m. (Omaha).
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Watford City, 3:30 p.m.; Century at Williston, 4 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Shiloh, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck High Invite, 10 a.m., Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Watford City, 2 p.m.; Williston at Century, 2 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Shiloh, 3 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Bismarck Blizzard, 2 p.m., Wachter Rink; Dickinson at Mandan, 4 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s Triangular: St. Mary’s vs. Bismarck, 11 a.m. (non-conference); Bismarck vs. Williston, 1 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Williston; Legacy Triangular: Legacy vs. Watford City, 3 p.m.; Legacy vs. Minot, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Legacy at Minot
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Minot at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Davidson at Rhode Island
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa State at West Virginia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers
ESPN — MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo, Detroit
7 p.m.
FOX — Pac-12 Championship: Oregon at USC
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: CME Championship, Second Round, Naples, Fla.
NBA PRESEASON
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Brooklyn at Boston
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of Mary men's basketball team picked up its first win in four games by downing Minnesota-Duluth 68-54 at the McDowell Activity Center. The visiting Bulldogs lost for the first time in five Northern Sun Conference outings. Anthony Moody led the winning Marauders with 17 points. Eric Erdmann added 16, Cameron Lee 12 and Jordan Wilhelm 10.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Minot scored 240.5 points to win the Dickinson Classic wrestling tournament. Dickinson placed second with a tally of 220. Williston and Hettinger shared third place with 216.5 points. Five of the championship matches were decided by fall. Dickinson's Marc Mellmer and Ryan Lack won titles by pin at 119 and 189 pounds, respectively. Eric Sabot of Century scored a pin in the 130-pound final, as did Williston's Luke Sundby (140) and Hettinger's Josh Epperley (275).
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck Junior College guard Mike Montgomery poured in a school record 52 points to lead the Mystics to an 87-83 come-from-behind victory over Powell (Wyo.) Junior College at the Bismarck Armory. Montgomery, a sophomore from Grand Forks, hit 23 of 40 attempts from the field and was 6-for-8 at the charity stripe. He was effective from long range, hitting from above the key and in the corners. Six-foot-8 Ron Lyons paced Powell with 31 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Montana defeated Oregon State in December of 2010.
