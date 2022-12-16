Morning Kickoff: Dec. 17

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Dec. 17
College basketball: University of Mary at Minot State, 1/3 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Midwest Classic, Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Dec. 17
College basketball: Bismarck State College vs. Rochester Tech, 10 a.m./12 p.m., at Coon Rapids, Minn.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Midwest Classic, Indianapolis, 9:30 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
12:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Minot State
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Minot at Bismarck
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Indianapolis at Minnesota
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Kansas
11:30 a.m.
FOX — Providence at Seton Hall
12 p.m.
CBS — Gonzaga vs. Alabama
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Virginia
2 p.m.
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., New York
4:30 p.m.
CBS — UCLA vs. Kentucky, New York
6 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Butler
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arizona
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, Boston
11 a.m.
ABC — Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, Atlanta
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA D-II championship: Colorado Mines vs. Ferris St.
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St.
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Jimmy Kimmel Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — FCS semifinals: Montana St. at South Dakota St.
4:45 p.m.
ESPN — Mobile Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., Mobile, Ala.
6:30 p.m.
ABC — New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Frisco Bowl: N. Texas vs. Boise St., Frisco, Texas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA championship: Louisville vs. Texas
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — Champions Tour: PNC Championship, First Round, Orlando, Fla.
NFL
12 p.m.
NFLN — Indianapolis at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
NFLN — Baltimore at Cleveland
7:15 p.m.
NFLN — Miami at Buffalo
SOCCER
9 a.m.
FOX — World Cup, third-place match: Croatia vs. Morocco
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Hannah Rummel pumped in 18 points for Richardton-Taylor in its narrow 49-47 win over Flasher. Secora Schmidt and McKenna Schmidt scored 10 points each for Flasher.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Dustin and David Clausen teamed for 30 points for Wilton in its 56-48 win over Surrey. Dustin had a game-high 16 points. Surrey was topped by 13 points from Brooks Magnuson.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Randy Johnsrud (89 pounds), Jim Pojolie (112) and Ken Danford (138) registered pins for Watford City in a 45-8 dual win over Hettinger. Clark Lawler (180) won by technical fall.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Peter Laviolette of the Washington Capitals with 732 wins.
