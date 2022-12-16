 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Dec. 17

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Dec. 17

College basketball: University of Mary at Minot State, 1/3 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Midwest Classic, Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Dec. 17

College basketball: Bismarck State College vs. Rochester Tech, 10 a.m./12 p.m., at Coon Rapids, Minn.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Midwest Classic, Indianapolis, 9:30 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

12:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Minot State

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Minot at Bismarck

NFL

11 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Indianapolis at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Kansas

11:30 a.m.

FOX — Providence at Seton Hall

12 p.m.

CBS — Gonzaga vs. Alabama

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Virginia

2 p.m.

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., New York

4:30 p.m.

CBS — UCLA vs. Kentucky, New York

6 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Butler

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arizona

 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, Boston

11 a.m.

ABC — Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, Atlanta

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA D-II championship: Colorado Mines vs. Ferris St.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St.

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Jimmy Kimmel Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — FCS semifinals: Montana St. at South Dakota St.

4:45 p.m.

ESPN — Mobile Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., Mobile, Ala.

6:30 p.m.

ABC — New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Frisco Bowl: N. Texas vs. Boise St., Frisco, Texas

 

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA championship: Louisville vs. Texas

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — Champions Tour: PNC Championship, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

NFL

12 p.m.

NFLN — Indianapolis at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

NFLN — Baltimore at Cleveland

7:15 p.m.

NFLN — Miami at Buffalo

SOCCER

9 a.m.

FOX — World Cup, third-place match: Croatia vs. Morocco

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Hannah Rummel pumped in 18 points for Richardton-Taylor in its narrow 49-47 win over Flasher. Secora Schmidt and McKenna Schmidt scored 10 points each for Flasher.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Dustin and David Clausen teamed for 30 points for Wilton in its 56-48 win over Surrey. Dustin had a game-high 16 points. Surrey was topped by 13 points from Brooks Magnuson.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Randy Johnsrud (89 pounds), Jim Pojolie (112) and Ken Danford (138) registered pins for Watford City in a 45-8 dual win over Hettinger. Clark Lawler (180) won by technical fall.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Peter Laviolette of the Washington Capitals with 732 wins.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

