Morning Kickoff: Dec. 16

Friday, Dec. 16
College football: FCS semifinals: Incarnate Word at North Dakota State, 6 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Minot State, 3 p.m.; Bismarck State at Anoka-Ramsey CC, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minot State, 1 p.m.; Bismarck State at Anoka-Ramsey CC, 5 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Midwest Classic, Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Watford City, 3 p.m.; Century at Williston, 1:45 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Shiloh Christian, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: BHS-Legacy Invitational, 10:30 a.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Valley City Invitational; Century at Thunder Basin tournament, Gillette, Wyo.; Legacy, Mandan at Devils Lake tournament.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.; Century at Williston; Legacy at Moorhead, Minn., 3 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 1:45 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Century-St. Mary’s, 2 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school girls wrestling: Bismarck, Century at South Border tournament, 10 a.m.; Legacy at Valley City tournament; Mandan at Devils Lake tournament
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Incarnate Word at North Dakota State
NAHL
7:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Minot
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
ESPN — Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
2 p.m.
ESPN — Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS semifinals: Incarnate Word at NDSU
ESPNU — D-III Championship: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.)
LACROSSE
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NLL: Panther City at Las Vegas
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Oklahoma City
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at L.A. Lakers
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Adam (126 pounds) and Ryan (160) Blees each registered pins for Bismarck in its 37-32 win over Jamestown. Tate Hoffman won by technical fall at 145 and heavyweight Tristan Hall won by fall. Jade Nein started Bismarck off right with a 6-4 decision win over Mitch Ova.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary’s men’s basketball team defeated Huron University 82-77 in overtime. Alex Aldinger had 22 points and eight rebounds in the win. Troy Blount added 20 points, and Cory Neely 15. Nick Guidry of Huron had a game-high 32 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Pablo Ronderos hit an eight-foot jump shot with one second left to give Mary College a 71-70 non-conference victory over Northern Montana. Mary never led in the game before Ronderos hit the winning shot. Jim Hughes, who scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half, closed the gap to one at 70-69 with a minute left.
