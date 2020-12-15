Morning Kickoff: Dec. 16

20 YEARS AGO (2000): After splitting the first two games, Dickinson took command for a 3-1 West Region volleyball victory over visiting Century. Heather Kostelecky led the way for the winning Midgets with 17 kills, 18 digs, two blocks and two aces. Lacey Armstrong turned in a seven-kill, four-ace effort for Century, now 6-4. Dickinson stands 5-5.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Stanley bounced back from a 54-44 halftime deficit to win a 72-70 overtime victory against Minot in Class A high school basketball. Four Stanley players, paced by Monte Meiers, scored double figures. Meiers scored 20 points, while Jon Corpron tossed in 15. Terry Rust of Minot topped all scorers with 21 points. Terry Barsness popped in 15 for the Magicians.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jalen Hurts ran for 106 yards on Sunday in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-21 win over New Orleans. The only other QB to surpass 100 yards rushing in his first game was Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.

CONTACT US

