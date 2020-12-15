Morning Kickoff: Dec. 16

MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, Dec. 16
College hockey: UND vs. St. Cloud State, 7:35 p.m. (Omaha).
Thursday, Dec. 17
High school boys basketball: Minot Our Redeemer’s at Shiloh, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Central McLean (Underwood), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century Triangular, 5 p.m., Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center.
High school girls basketball: Century at Watford City, 6 p.m.; Williston at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school gymnastics: Mandan Invite, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – UND vs. St. Cloud State
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Purdue
ESPN — TCU at Oklahoma State
ESPN2 — South Florida at Cincinnati
FS1 — Butler at Villanova
8 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
SECN — New Orleans at Louisiana State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — National Signing Day
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
MidCo -- UND at NDSU
SOCCER
12 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Napoli at Milan
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Liverpool
7 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta vs. Club America, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal, Orlando.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Sidney, Mont., won the final four bouts, but it wasn't enough to overtake Watford City in dual wrestling. The Wolves won 42-39. Karson Knutson and Klain Mogen won by fall for Watford City at 152 and 171 pounds, respectively. Claiming pins for Sidney were Jordan Stevens (125), Jayme Kelly (145) and Layne Schafer (103).
20 YEARS AGO (2000): After splitting the first two games, Dickinson took command for a 3-1 West Region volleyball victory over visiting Century. Heather Kostelecky led the way for the winning Midgets with 17 kills, 18 digs, two blocks and two aces. Lacey Armstrong turned in a seven-kill, four-ace effort for Century, now 6-4. Dickinson stands 5-5.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Stanley bounced back from a 54-44 halftime deficit to win a 72-70 overtime victory against Minot in Class A high school basketball. Four Stanley players, paced by Monte Meiers, scored double figures. Meiers scored 20 points, while Jon Corpron tossed in 15. Terry Rust of Minot topped all scorers with 21 points. Terry Barsness popped in 15 for the Magicians.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jalen Hurts ran for 106 yards on Sunday in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-21 win over New Orleans. The only other QB to surpass 100 yards rushing in his first game was Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.
