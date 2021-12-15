Morning Kickoff: Dec. 16

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Dec. 16

High school boys hockey: Minot at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Central McLean at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot triangular, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

College football: NCAA FCS playoffs, semifinals: James Madison at North Dakota State, 8:15 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bemidji State at University of Mary, 5:30 p.m., MAC.

College women’s basketball: Bemidji State at University of Mary, 7:30 p.m., MAC.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7:15 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 6 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Bismarck, Century, Legacy at Mandan Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Gillette, Wyo., tournament.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Duke

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

BTN — Bowling Green at Ohio St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Final Four: Wisconsin vs. Louisville, Columbus, Ohio

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Final Four: Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh, Columbus, Ohio

NFL

7:20 p.m.

FOX — Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN – Buffalo at Minnesota

SOCCER

1:45 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at Chelsea

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6 p.m.

CBSSN — 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Twenty points from Paige Emmel and 17 from Mikayla Forness was not enough as the Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock Lions defeated the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks in overtime thanks to 23 points from Kayln Schneider and 22 from Robin Weber.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Rico Hill netted 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 111-93 win for the Dakota Wizards over the Gary Steelheads. Ken Johnson added 18 points and 15 rebounds of his own for the Wizards. Former Minnesota Golden Gopher Courtney James had 14 points and 15 boards in the victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College’s wrestling team split a pair of duals between Dickinson State and Lake Region Junior College, falling 28-12 to DSC while blowing out a short-handed Lake Region squad 45-6. Tom Steidler and Steve Retzer had pins in the victory for the Mystics.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The New Orleans Saints have not drafted a quarterback in the first round since Archie Manning in 1971. The Dallas Cowboys have gone the second-longest (Troy Aikman in 1989).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)

