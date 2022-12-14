Morning Kickoff: Dec. 15

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Dec. 15

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Dec. 16

College football: FCS semifinals: Incarnate Word at North Dakota State, 6 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Century, Legacy at Jamestown Duals, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck triangular, 5 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Century, St. Mary’s at Thunder Basin tournament, Gillette, Wyo.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 6 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Williston at Legacy-Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school gymnastics: Mandan Christmas Meet, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Mandan, 6 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- San Francisco at Seattle

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Lehigh at Wisconsin

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at S. Dakota St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: San Diego vs. Texas, Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Louisville, Semifinal

GOLF

2:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round

2:30 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round

IIHF HOCKEY

9 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Las Vegas

NBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Memphis

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at L.A. Clippers

NFL

7:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at Seattle

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State and United Tribes each had a player honored by the Mon-Dak Conference, as Macaulay Brown of United Tribes was named men’s basketball Player of the Week and Julia Davis of Bismarck State was named women’s basketball Player of the Week. Brown earned his honor by scoring 31 points, nabbing 20 rebounds and tallying four assists and two steals in two games the previous week. Davis was even better while earning her weekly award, putting up 44 points, 32 rebounds, three assists, six steals and a block in two games for the Mystics.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck and Fargo South battled to a 3-3 tie in boys hockey, with the Demons coming back twice from down a goal to take a 3-2 lead that couldn’t quite hold up. Daniel Eichele and Brock Neu tallied in the second and Dan Anderson temporarily put the Demons ahead in the third, but C.J. Bernabucci’s hat-trick goal leveled the teams again and neither team was able to score in the extra frame. Michael Rudd made 32 saves for the Demons, with Stew Leitch making just 19 for the Bruins.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): St. Mary’s comeback attempt on their home court fell just short as they took a 54-49 loss to Williston. Trailing 49-41 with 4:16 left, the Saints cut the deficit to 49-47 with 1:10 left, and had a chance to tie after a Coyotes turnover, but were unable to convert on their opportunity, and the Coyotes did enough at the free throw line to seal the win. Dallas Bustad of Williston led all scorers with 15 points, as four St. Mary’s shooters scored between 10 and 13 points, with Tim Evenson counting the 13 for St. Mary’s.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 2011 season, when the 49ers defeated the Seahawks 33-17 and 19-17 on their way

