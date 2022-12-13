Morning Kickoff: Dec. 14

MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, Dec. 14
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Dec. 15
High school boys basketball: Max at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Minot at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Central McLean, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
College football: FCS semifinals: Incarnate Word at North Dakota State, 6 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century, Legacy at Jamestown Duals, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck triangular, 5 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: Century, St. Mary’s at Thunder Basin tournament, Gillette, Wyo.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 6 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Legacy-Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school gymnastics: Mandan Christmas Meet, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Mandan, 6 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio vs. Florida, Tampa, Fla.
ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech
FS1 — Drexel at Seton Hall
7 p.m.
BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — W. Kentucky at Louisville
FS1 — UCLA at Maryland
COLLEGE
8 p.m.
ESPNU — JUCO championship: Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson, Little Rock, Ark.
GOLF
2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Open, First Round, Mauritius
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Chicago
9:05 p.m.
ESPN/BSN Extra — Minnesota at L.A. Clippers
NHL
6:30 p.m.
TNT/BSN — Detroit at Minnesota
9 p.m.
TNT — Vancouver at Calgary
SOCCER
1 p.m.
FOX — World Cup, semifinal: France vs. Morocco, Al Khor, Qatar
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Ex-Bismarck High football star Weston Dressler was named a CFL All-Star for the first time in his career. Dressler finished his fifth season with Saskatchewan with career highs in receptions (94) and receiving yards (1,206) while leading the CFL in touchdown receptions with 13. It was the fourth time in five years Dressler had crossed the thousand-yard mark in receiving yards.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck scored four third-period goals in a 5-1 win over Great Falls. Garrett Roth, the AWHL’s leading scorer, started the scoring midway through the first period on a quick pass to Nikolai Ladygin. Great Falls answered with its lone goal in the second period as the teams combined for 18 penalties. Bill Johnson, Drew Sando, Joe Adams, and Andy Jurek scored for the Bobcats in the third. Jeff Lantz turning away 25 shots for the win.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s full-court press doomed Dickinson State in a 70-36 victory. Mark Swanson led the Demons with 17 points. Tom Petrik (16), and John Holt (10) were also in double figures. Emory Koenig’s 13 points paced the Titans.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with six.
