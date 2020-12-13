Morning Kickoff: Dec. 14

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, Dec. 14
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Kidder County, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Mandan, 5 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school gymnastics: Jamestown Invite, 5 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Legacy at Minot, 5 p.m.
High school wrestling: Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
College hockey: UND vs. St. Cloud State, 7:35 p.m. (Omaha).
Thursday, Dec. 17
High school boys basketball: Minot Our Redeemer’s at Shiloh, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Central McLean (Underwood), 7:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at Cleveland
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
SECN — Sam Houston State at Louisiana State
5 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
7 p.m.
SECN — Central Arkansas at Mississippi
8 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Creighton
PAC-12 NETWORK — Northern Colorado at Colorado
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Baylor
8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — U.S. Open, Final Round, Houston
NFL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Baltimore at Cleveland
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Ty Brunner bombed in five 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead Velva to a 56-51 basketball road victory over Washburn. Jon Mack added 15 points and Taylor O'Shay had 11 for the winning Aggies. Washburn got 19 points from Jeff Rasmussen, who connected on four 3-pointers in the contest.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bowler Missy Miller nailed down games of 247 and 258 in the Classic League at Midway Lanes. Those two games were the centerpiece of a 661 series and a 919 four-game set.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan improved to 3-1 with a 76-72 overtime victory over Williston in a WDA basketball encounter in Mandan. Chris Assel and Jim Gronowski swished two free throws apiece to account for the game's final four points. The contest was tied at two of the quarter stops and Mandan led by a point at the other two. John Ellefson of Williston was the game's leading scorer with 26 points in defeat. Ron Crouse paced Mandan with 21 points in the victory. Mandan won the game at the free throw line, dropping 24 one-pointers to Williston's eight from the stripe.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Angela Stanford of Texas was the last golfer from the U.S. to win an LPGA major. Stanford won the 2018 Evian Championship in France.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!