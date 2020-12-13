Morning Kickoff: Dec. 14

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan improved to 3-1 with a 76-72 overtime victory over Williston in a WDA basketball encounter in Mandan. Chris Assel and Jim Gronowski swished two free throws apiece to account for the game's final four points. The contest was tied at two of the quarter stops and Mandan led by a point at the other two. John Ellefson of Williston was the game's leading scorer with 26 points in defeat. Ron Crouse paced Mandan with 21 points in the victory. Mandan won the game at the free throw line, dropping 24 one-pointers to Williston's eight from the stripe.