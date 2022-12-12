Morning Kickoff: Dec. 13

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Dec. 13
High school boys hockey: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Century-St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Dec. 15
High school boys basketball: Max at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Minot at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Central McLean, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
College football: FCS semifinals: Incarnate Word at North Dakota State, 6 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century, Legacy at Jamestown Duals, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck triangular, 5 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: Century, St. Mary’s at Thunder Basin tournament, Gillette, Wyo.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 6 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Legacy-Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school gymnastics: Mandan Christmas Meet, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Mandan, 6 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Garrison at Hazen
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Citadel at North Carolina
FS1 — Southern U. at Xavier
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Alabama
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Milwaukee
9 p.m.
TNT — Boston at L.A. Lakers
NHL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Chicago
SOCCER
1 p.m.
FOX — World Cup, semifinal: Argentina vs. Croatia, Lusail, Qatar
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck finished a close second behind Rapid City Central (S.D.) at the Mandan Lions tournament, falling 330.5-308.5 in its attempt to repeat as champion. Rapid City won nine of 13 matches in the placement round. Bismarck finished with 11 wrestlers who placed. Kael Knowlen (113 pounds), Lane Kaseman (132), and Ryan Blees (160) claimed individual titles.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary men’s basketball team completed a comfortable 15-point win over Dakota State, 87-72, behind 23 points from Troy Blount. Nate Monroe had 18 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Nick Freitag 21 points led the Trojans. Matt Pendergrass (13 points) and Ryan Burggraff (12 points also hit double figures.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College posted a 93-80 victory over Mary College. A hot-shooting Mystics squad hit nearly 50 percent of their attempts from the field, by far a high for their season to date. Cal Redding had a game-high 24 points for the Mystics. Bob Nagle topped the Marauders with 20 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
14-2.
