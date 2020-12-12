Morning Kickoff: Dec. 13

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of Mary, down a point at halftime, let the game get away in the second half in a 66-55 men's basketball loss to Wayne State. Brad Starken, Amry Shelby and Jason Jensen supplied most of the Wildcat offense with 18, 17 and 16 points, respectively. Anthony Moody and Cameron Lee scored 15 points each for U-Mary.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): It was short and sweet, about one hour in duration. Bismarck 3, Century 0 in volleyball at the BHS gym. The winning Demons never let Century build any momentum, winning 15-7, 15-8, 15-4. Jenny Gossett contributed 10 kills, two blocks and five aces to the BHS cause. Jessica Andersen added 10 kills and two blocks. Century got six kills from Lacey Armstrong.