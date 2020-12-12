Morning Kickoff: Dec. 13

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Dec. 13
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA D-II), 2 p.m.; UND vs. Western Michigan, 4:05 p.m. (Omaha).
Monday, Dec. 14
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – UND vs. Western Michigan
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Tampa Bay
11:30 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at Cincinnati
KLXX (1270 AM) – Denver at Carolina
6:30 p.m.
KXMR – Pittsburgh at Buffalo
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — North Alabama at Indiana
FS1 — Oakland at Michigan State
Noon
ESPN — Richmond at West Virginia
1 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Michigan
FS1 — Northern Illinois at Iowa
2 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Baylor
3 p.m.
BTN — Cleveland State at Ohio State
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. John's at Georgetown
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at USC
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Texas
COLLEGE HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
MidCo – UND vs. Western Michigan
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame
GOLF
10 a.m./1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open, Final Round, Houston
11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, Final Round, Naples, Fla.
NBA PRESEASON
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers
NFL
Noon
CBS — Kansas City at Miami
FOX -- Minnesota at Tampa Bay
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Green Bay at Detroit
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
SOCCER
6 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Sheffield at Southampton
8:10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Crystal Palace
10:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham
1:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of Mary, down a point at halftime, let the game get away in the second half in a 66-55 men's basketball loss to Wayne State. Brad Starken, Amry Shelby and Jason Jensen supplied most of the Wildcat offense with 18, 17 and 16 points, respectively. Anthony Moody and Cameron Lee scored 15 points each for U-Mary.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): It was short and sweet, about one hour in duration. Bismarck 3, Century 0 in volleyball at the BHS gym. The winning Demons never let Century build any momentum, winning 15-7, 15-8, 15-4. Jenny Gossett contributed 10 kills, two blocks and five aces to the BHS cause. Jessica Andersen added 10 kills and two blocks. Century got six kills from Lacey Armstrong.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jamestown College scored its fourth straight nonconference basketball win, 97-70 over Concordia College of St. Paul, Minn. The Jimmies built a 21-point lead in the first 13 minutes and coasted home behind a variety of lineups. Charles Sizer of the host Jimmies took game honors with 24 points. Ron York scored 16 points for Jamestown, Mike Hammer 13 and Jerry Rempfer 10.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Cincinnati Bengals have not played in a championship game since 1988. The Cleveland Browns (1989) have the second-longest title-game drought.
