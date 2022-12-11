Morning Kickoff: Dec. 12

Monday, Dec. 12
High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 7 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 5:30 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys wrestling: Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City triangular, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Dickinson at Legacy-Bismarck, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Century-St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school girls wrestling: Mandan at Williston, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Dec. 15
High school boys basketball: Max at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Minot at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Central McLean, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 6 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) -- New England at Arizona
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Monmouth at Syracuse
8 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona St. vs. Creighton
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men's College Cup: Indiana vs. Syracuse, Final
NBA
7 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis
9 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Portland
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at L.A. Clippers
NFL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — New England at Arizona
ESPN2 — New England at Arizona (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NHL
6 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers
7 p.m.
ESPN+ — Edmonton at Minnesota
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary women’s basketball team was a point away from finishing a doubleheader sweep by the Marauders over instate rival Minot State, falling 74-73 to the Beavers after the men clinched a 12-point win, 77-65. Alex Dorr led the Mary men’s team to their win, scoring 23 points and collecting nine rebounds. Savana Kingsbury scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left in the women’s game for Minot State and Ali Collins missed a layup in traffic with five seconds left that was rebounded by the Beavers to seal the close win.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Shiloh Christian’s girls basketball team earned a comfortable win over Standing Rock, downing the visitors 54-36. Cassidy Jones had nine points to lead Standing Rock on a day where they made one more three than Shiloh (3-2) despite the lopsided loss. Kendra Grubb had 18 points, Kayleen Retzer had 14, and Ann Sitte had 12 for the Skyhawks.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): A bus ride home from a win over Williston was a tough go for the Bismarck boys basketball team, as their bus had radiator trouble and a half-dozen players developed sniffles, colds, and one player even missed practice and nearly a week of school while dealing with the German measles.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The 2013 season, when the Vikings lost 34-24.
