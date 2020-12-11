Morning Kickoff: Dec. 12

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Dec. 12
College hockey: UND vs. St. Cloud State, 4:05 p.m. (Omaha); Jamestown (D-II) at U-Mary, Starion Sports Complex, 5 p.m.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Dec. 13
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA D-II), 2 p.m.; UND vs. Western Michigan, 4:05 p.m. (Omaha).
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM)/KDKT (1410 AM) – UND vs. St. Cloud State
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Austin at Bismarck
TV TODAY
BOXING
9 p.m.
ESPN — Junior lightweights: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Florida State
11 a.m.
CBS — Notre Dame at Kentucky
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi State vs. Dayton, Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Memphis vs. Auburn, Atlanta
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana State at Purdue
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Illinois at Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Michigan State at Penn State
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Illinois at Northwestern
FOX — Utah at Colorado
FS1 — Minnesota at Nebraska
2 p.m.
CBS — Navy at Army
2:30 p.m.
ABC — North Carolina at Miami
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
ESPN — Oklahoma State at Baylor
ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis
FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa
3 p.m.
FOX — California at Washington State
6 p.m.
ESPN — Louisiana State at Florida
FS1 — Louisiana Tech at Texas Christian
6:30 p.m.
ABC — USC at UCLA
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Diego State at BYU
ESPNU — Stanford at Oregon State
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno State at New Mexico
COLLEGE HOCKEY
3:30
MidCo – UND vs. St. Cloud State
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame
GOLF
10 a.m./1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open, Third Round, Houston
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, Second Round, Naples, Fla.
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, UAE
SOCCER
8 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Italian Serie A: Spezia at Crotone
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
7:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS Cup Final: Seattle at Columbus
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Scranton rallied past visiting Bison, S.D., in the fourth quarter for a 59-55 boys basketball victory. Justin Benischeck paced Scranton with 28 points. He hit three 3-pointers. Daniel Chapman answered with three 3-pointers and 28 points for Bison. The contest was marred by 45 fouls, 27 of them called against Scranton. Four players, three of them from Bison, fouled out.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Underwood recovered from a pair of 15-5 stompings to claim a 3-2 volleyball victory over visiting Turtle Lake-Mercer. Game scores were 5-15, 15-5, 5-15, 15-3, 15-8. Tracy Sayler had a seven-kill, four-block night for Underwood, now 2-1. Tess Murray collected 14 kills and six aces for TLM, now 1-3.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Hettinger got pins from Rick Wolf at 119 pounds and Barry Melling at 167 to defeat Bowman 35-13 in Class B wrestling. Hettinger won nine of the 12 bouts, with each team gaining a forfeit victory. Bob Lewton earned Bowman's only pin at 98 pounds. Hettinger won its 19th consecutive dual victory.
TRIVIA ANSWER
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has thrown for 31,213 yards and ran for 5,257 in his 10-year NFL career.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!