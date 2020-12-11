 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Dec. 12

Saturday, Dec. 12

College hockey: UND vs. St. Cloud State, 4:05 p.m. (Omaha); Jamestown (D-II) at U-Mary, Starion Sports Complex, 5 p.m.

NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Dec. 13

College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA D-II), 2 p.m.; UND vs. Western Michigan, 4:05 p.m. (Omaha).

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM)/KDKT (1410 AM) – UND vs. St. Cloud State

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Austin at Bismarck

 

TV TODAY

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Junior lightweights: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Florida State

11 a.m.

CBS — Notre Dame at Kentucky

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi State vs. Dayton, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Memphis vs. Auburn, Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana State at Purdue

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Illinois at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Michigan State at Penn State

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Illinois at Northwestern

FOX — Utah at Colorado

FS1 — Minnesota at Nebraska

2 p.m.

CBS — Navy at Army

2:30 p.m.

ABC — North Carolina at Miami

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

ESPN — Oklahoma State at Baylor

ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis

FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa

3 p.m.

FOX — California at Washington State

6 p.m.

ESPN — Louisiana State at Florida

FS1 — Louisiana Tech at Texas Christian

6:30 p.m.

ABC — USC at UCLA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego State at BYU

ESPNU — Stanford at Oregon State

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno State at New Mexico

COLLEGE HOCKEY

3:30

MidCo – UND vs. St. Cloud State

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame

GOLF

10 a.m./1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open, Third Round, Houston

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, Second Round, Naples, Fla.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, UAE

SOCCER

8 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Italian Serie A: Spezia at Crotone

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

7:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS Cup Final: Seattle at Columbus

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Scranton rallied past visiting Bison, S.D., in the fourth quarter for a 59-55 boys basketball victory. Justin Benischeck paced Scranton with 28 points. He hit three 3-pointers. Daniel Chapman answered with three 3-pointers and 28 points for Bison. The contest was marred by 45 fouls, 27 of them called against Scranton. Four players, three of them from Bison, fouled out.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Underwood recovered from a pair of 15-5 stompings to claim a 3-2 volleyball victory over visiting Turtle Lake-Mercer. Game scores were 5-15, 15-5, 5-15, 15-3, 15-8. Tracy Sayler had a seven-kill, four-block night for Underwood, now 2-1. Tess Murray collected 14 kills and six aces for TLM, now 1-3.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Hettinger got pins from Rick Wolf at 119 pounds and Barry Melling at 167 to defeat Bowman 35-13 in Class B wrestling. Hettinger won nine of the 12 bouts, with each team gaining a forfeit victory. Bob Lewton earned Bowman's only pin at 98 pounds. Hettinger won its 19th consecutive dual victory.

TRIVIA ANSWER

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has thrown for 31,213 yards and ran for 5,257 in his 10-year NFL career.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

