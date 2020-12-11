Morning Kickoff: Dec. 12

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Scranton rallied past visiting Bison, S.D., in the fourth quarter for a 59-55 boys basketball victory. Justin Benischeck paced Scranton with 28 points. He hit three 3-pointers. Daniel Chapman answered with three 3-pointers and 28 points for Bison. The contest was marred by 45 fouls, 27 of them called against Scranton. Four players, three of them from Bison, fouled out.