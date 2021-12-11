Morning Kickoff: Dec. 12

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Dec. 12

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Dec. 13

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys swimming: Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 6 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Bismarck, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

12 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at Washington

3 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers

7:00 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago at Green Bay

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

CFL PLAYOFFS

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Merrimack at Indiana

ESPN2 — No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina

1 p.m.

BTN — Purdue vs. NC State

2 p.m.

ABC — Villanova at Baylor

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Florida vs. Maryland

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville

2 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup Championship: Clemson vs. Washington

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round

NFL

12 p.m.

CBS — Las Vegas at Kansas City

FOX — Dallas at Washington

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Tampa Bay

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Burnley

10:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): QB Brock Jensen ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as NDSU shut out sixth-ranked Lehigh in the FCS quarterfinals.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): A 14-kill, 1-block night from Courtney Jacobson led the St. Mary’s Saints to a 3-1 win over Bismarck. Erica Rose had 10 kills, a block, an ace, and 20 digs in the Demons’ loss.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): John Thorpe had 18 points and Dave Clark added 13 as St. Mary’s posted a 69-56 WDA victory over Williston to move their conference record to 3-0 on the young season.

TRIVIA ANSWER

2018, when the Bison allowed 10 points in games against Montana State and Colgate.

