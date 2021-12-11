Morning Kickoff: Dec. 12

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Dec. 12
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Dec. 13
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys swimming: Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 6 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Bismarck, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
12 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at Washington
3 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers
7:00 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago at Green Bay
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
CFL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Merrimack at Indiana
ESPN2 — No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina
1 p.m.
BTN — Purdue vs. NC State
2 p.m.
ABC — Villanova at Baylor
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Florida vs. Maryland
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville
2 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina
6 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup Championship: Clemson vs. Washington
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round
1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at Kansas City
FOX — Dallas at Washington
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Buffalo at Tampa Bay
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Burnley
10:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): QB Brock Jensen ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as NDSU shut out sixth-ranked Lehigh in the FCS quarterfinals.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): A 14-kill, 1-block night from Courtney Jacobson led the St. Mary’s Saints to a 3-1 win over Bismarck. Erica Rose had 10 kills, a block, an ace, and 20 digs in the Demons’ loss.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): John Thorpe had 18 points and Dave Clark added 13 as St. Mary’s posted a 69-56 WDA victory over Williston to move their conference record to 3-0 on the young season.
