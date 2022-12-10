Morning Kickoff: Dec. 11

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Dec. 11
College men’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, Noon.
College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
Monday, Dec. 12
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys wrestling: Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City triangular, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 6 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Dickinson at Legacy-Bismarck, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Century-St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school girls wrestling: Mandan at Williston, 5 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit
2 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Kansas City at Denver
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Miami at L.A. Chargers
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
BTN — Prairie View A&M at Northwestern
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Marquette at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland vs. Tennessee
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Texas A&M
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa
FS1 — Seton Hall at Rutgers
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Mississippi St. at Minnesota
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky
2 p.m.
ABC — UConn at Maryland
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon St. at Penn St.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Torino, Italy
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, Final Round, Naples, Fla.
NBA G-LEAGUE
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stockton at G-League Ignite
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — N.Y. Jets at Buffalo
FOX — Minnesota at Detroit, Philadelphia at NY Giants
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at San Francisco
7:15 p.m.
NBC — Miami at L.A. Chargers
NHL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at St. Louis
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): xxxx
20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Bobcats defeated Great Falls 4-0 to extend its winning streak to 10 games. Jeff Wilde made 22 saves in goal. Andy Jurek, Scott Honkola, Sean Nappo, and Garrett Roth provided the scoring for the Bobcats.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Northwest Junior College of Powell, Wyo., topped Bismarck Junior College 90-80. Cal Redding led the Mystics with 22 points in defeat.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Chris Weinke, from St. Paul, Minn., won the Heisman Trophy at the age of 28 in 2000.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)