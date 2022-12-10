 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morning Kickoff: Dec. 11

  • 0

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Dec. 11

College men’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 2 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, Noon.

College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

Monday, Dec. 12

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

People are also reading…

High school boys wrestling: Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City triangular, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 6 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Dickinson at Legacy-Bismarck, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Century-St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Mandan at Williston, 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

11 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit

2 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Kansas City at Denver

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Miami at L.A. Chargers

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

BTN — Prairie View A&M at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Marquette at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland vs. Tennessee

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Texas A&M

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa

FS1 — Seton Hall at Rutgers

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Mississippi St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ABC — UConn at Maryland

COLLEGE WRESTLING

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon St. at Penn St.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Torino, Italy

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, Final Round, Naples, Fla.

NBA G-LEAGUE

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stockton at G-League Ignite

NFL

12 p.m.

CBS — N.Y. Jets at Buffalo

FOX — Minnesota at Detroit, Philadelphia at NY Giants

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at San Francisco

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Miami at L.A. Chargers

NHL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at St. Louis

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): xxxx

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Bobcats defeated Great Falls 4-0 to extend its winning streak to 10 games. Jeff Wilde made 22 saves in goal. Andy Jurek, Scott Honkola, Sean Nappo, and Garrett Roth provided the scoring for the Bobcats.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Northwest Junior College of Powell, Wyo., topped Bismarck Junior College 90-80. Cal Redding led the Mystics with 22 points in defeat.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Chris Weinke, from St. Paul, Minn., won the Heisman Trophy at the age of 28 in 2000.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022

North Dakota medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022

The state Board of Medicine brought five formal disciplinary actions against North Dakota licensed doctors in 2022, including three sanctions that resulted in physicians losing their credentials to practice indefinitely. The number of disciplinary actions in 2022 was six fewer than each of the previous two years. The board reviewed 174 complaints this year, down from 202 last year. North Dakota has 2,043 licensed doctors who live in the state, and 3,657 who are licensed but live out of state. DuPountis did not know if the doctors who lost their licenses in North Dakota had ever actually practiced in the state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News