Morning Kickoff: Dec. 10

MORNING KICKOFF
Thursday, Dec. 10
College hockey: UND vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 7:35 p.m. (Omaha)
Friday, Dec. 11
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Dec. 12
College hockey: UND vs. St. Cloud State, 4:05 p.m. (Omaha); Jamestown (D-II) at U-Mary, Starion Sports Complex, 5 p.m.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Dec. 13
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (D-II), 2 p.m.; UND vs. Western Michigan, 4:05 p.m. (Omaha).
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KFYR (710 AM) – UND vs. Minnesota-Duluth
NFL
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – New England at L.A. Rams
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Missouri (Kansas City) at Minnesota
9 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego State at Arizona State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN -- Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open, First Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
1 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NFL
7:20 p.m.
FOX — New England at LA Rams
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): A 12-point overtime display enabled Flasher to claim a 78-70 basketball victory over Grant County. The visiting Bulldogs opened a 16-point halftime lead, but a 29-point third quarter put Grant County back in the game. Things were knotted at 66 at the end of regulation time. Taylor Krenz of Flasher and Kalen Bachmeier of Grant County put on a scoring display with 26 and 24 points, respectively.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Virgil Hill scored a first-round knockout against Fabrice Tiozzo in Villeurbanne, France, to claim the WBA cruiserweight title. The fight was stopped after Hill knocked Tiozzo down three times in the final 42 seconds of the first round. At 36, Hill became the oldest fighter to win the cruiserweight title. The championship is the fourth in Hill's career, which includes a 46-3 record with 22 knockouts. Tiozzo is 42-2, both losses coming at the hands of Hill.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Bismarck Demons sported five individual champions at the conclusion of the annual Bismarck Rotary wrestling tournament. Team scores are not tallied in the tournament, but Demon wrestlers dominated the championship matches. BHS champions were Ken Gabriel at 112 pounds, Ray Hendrickson (119), Tom Lenihan (132), Andy Reimnitz (138) and Greg Hinkel (167). Hettinger and St. Mary's of New England each claimed a pair of individual titles. The only repeat champion was 126-pounder Dave Schmitt of New England St. Mary's.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Cris Carter had 12,383 yards receiving for the Vikings from 1990 to 2001. Randy Moss is second with 9,316 yards (1998-2004 and 2010). Anthony Carter ranks third with 7,363 yards from 1985-1993.
