Morning Kickoff: Dec. 10

FOX — New England at LA Rams

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): A 12-point overtime display enabled Flasher to claim a 78-70 basketball victory over Grant County. The visiting Bulldogs opened a 16-point halftime lead, but a 29-point third quarter put Grant County back in the game. Things were knotted at 66 at the end of regulation time. Taylor Krenz of Flasher and Kalen Bachmeier of Grant County put on a scoring display with 26 and 24 points, respectively.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Virgil Hill scored a first-round knockout against Fabrice Tiozzo in Villeurbanne, France, to claim the WBA cruiserweight title. The fight was stopped after Hill knocked Tiozzo down three times in the final 42 seconds of the first round. At 36, Hill became the oldest fighter to win the cruiserweight title. The championship is the fourth in Hill's career, which includes a 46-3 record with 22 knockouts. Tiozzo is 42-2, both losses coming at the hands of Hill.