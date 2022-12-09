Morning Kickoff: Dec. 10

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Dec. 10
College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 2 p.m.; North Dakota at Western Michigan, 5:05 p.m.
College indoor track: Marauder Open, 9 a.m.
College men’s basketball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College women’s basketball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 3:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school boys basketball: Williston at Legacy, 3:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity, 2:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck Invitational, 11 a.m., VSC Aquatic Center.
High school boys wresting: Bismarck, Mandan, St. Mary’s at Rapid City, S.D., Invitational; Century at Grand Forks tournament; Legacy at Maple Grove, Minn., tournament.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity, 1 p.m.
High school girls hockey: West Fargo at Legacy-Bismarck, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Fargo North-South at Century-St. Mary’s, 1 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Grand Forks at Mandan, 1 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school gymnastics: Bismarck Invitational, 2:30 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Rapid City, S.D., Invitational; Century, Legacy at Grand Forks tournament.
Sunday, Dec. 11
College men’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, Noon.
College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:15/5:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – St. Cloud State at U-Mary
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Western Michigan
TV TODAY
BOXING
8 p.m.
ESPN — Super lightweights: Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Georgetown at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Oklahoma vs. Arkansas
2 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at Houston
ESPN2 — Xavier at Cincinnati
2:15 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Auburn vs. Memphis, Atlanta
FOX — Villanova vs. Boston College
4:15 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Missouri
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Arizona vs. Indiana
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TCU vs. SMU
FS1 — Creighton vs. BYU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — FCS quarterfinal: Holy Cross at South Dakota St.
2 p.m.
CBS — Navy vs. Army
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, Second Round, Naples, Fla.
NBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Golden State
9 p.m.
BSN Extra – Minnesota at Portland
NHL
9 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Vancouver
SOCCER
9 a.m.
FOX — World Cup quarterfinal: Morocco vs. Portugal
1 p.m.
FOX — World Cup quarterfinal: England vs. France
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Byrne Curl and Alec Rauhauser each had a goal and an assist for Century in its 4-0 win over Williston. Alex Flicek and Eric Schmidt also had goals for the Patriots, who outshot the Coyotes 54-6.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Kenny Brien of Mandan, a member of the Missouri River Golden Gloves Boxing Team, won a pair of bouts in Mobridge, S.D., and Minot. Brien beat Audonne Doran of Lower Brule, S.D., at 140 pounds and scored a first-round knockout of Ryan Wallette of Belcourt in Minot. Mike Rosario of Bismarck lost to Sid Walters of Lower Brule and Phillip Young Bear of New Town.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): North Dakota fullback Mike Deutsch and North Dakota State linebacker Steve Nelson were named to the Associated Press’ 1972 college-division All-America football team. Deutsch was named to the first-team. Nelson was named to the second team. NDSU center Mike Evanson made the third team. UND tackle Frank Landy was named honorable mention.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Minnesota 80-40-2.
