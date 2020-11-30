 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Dec. 1

Tuesday, Dec. 1

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

College hockey: UND vs. Miami-Ohio, 3:35 p.m. (at Omaha).

Thursday, Dec. 3

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Dec. 4

College hockey: UND vs. Denver, 7:35 p.m. (Omaha).

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Dec. 5

College hockey: Dakota College Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

 

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

12:30/3 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: Semifinals, Asheville, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Semifinals, BYU vs. USC, Uncasville, Conn.

2 p.m.

BTN — Oakland at Purdue

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Hartford vs. Villanova, Uncasville, Conn.

FS1 — Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton

5/8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

FS1 — Oklahoma State at Marquette

6 p.m.

BTN — Towson at Maryland

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Champions Classic: Michigan State at Duke

8 p.m.

BTN — South Dakota at Nebraska

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Kansas, Indianapolis

GOLF

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship, First Round

SOCCER

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoffs Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Brianna Flynn had three goals and two assists and Maddy Gendreau scored the other three goals as Bismarck downed visiting Jamestown 6-4 in its season-opening girls hockey game. Bismarck won the game, tied 3-3 after two periods, with a three-goal burst in the third period. Jamestown goalie Carissa Finck made 26 stops as Bismarck outshot the Blue Jays 32-23.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan, with the assistance of two goals by Tyler Huck, downed visiting Century 3-1 in high school boys hockey. The Braves broke away from a 1-1 deadlock on goals by Jesse Horner in the second period and Huck in the third period. Mandan, now 4-0, got 14 saves from goalie David Brandt. Scot Mickelson made 10 stops for the Patriots, now 1-2.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mary College's brand spanking new basketball team has been launched, but the Marauders aren't in orbit just yet. Fritz Fell's all-freshman squad succumbed to a second-half Jamestown College resurgence and fell 87-67 in their inaugural appearance. Vic Friesz scored the first points in Marauder basketball history by sinking an 18-foot jump shot with 36 seconds expired in the game. Guard Dave Drechsler took game scoring honors with 21 points. Jerry Rempfer and Mike Hammer fired in 20 apiece for the winning Jimmies.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The University of North Dakota has had 25 Hobey Baker Award finalists, most of any college hockey program. Jordan Kawaguchi was a finalist last season. UND's last winner was Ryan Duncan in 2007.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

