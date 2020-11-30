Morning Kickoff: Dec. 1

GOLF

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship, First Round

SOCCER

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoffs Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Brianna Flynn had three goals and two assists and Maddy Gendreau scored the other three goals as Bismarck downed visiting Jamestown 6-4 in its season-opening girls hockey game. Bismarck won the game, tied 3-3 after two periods, with a three-goal burst in the third period. Jamestown goalie Carissa Finck made 26 stops as Bismarck outshot the Blue Jays 32-23.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan, with the assistance of two goals by Tyler Huck, downed visiting Century 3-1 in high school boys hockey. The Braves broke away from a 1-1 deadlock on goals by Jesse Horner in the second period and Huck in the third period. Mandan, now 4-0, got 14 saves from goalie David Brandt. Scot Mickelson made 10 stops for the Patriots, now 1-2.