Tuesday, Aug. 8

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Aug. 10

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Aug. 11

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf & Country Club.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:40 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit

GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 64, University Place, Wash.

5 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — LPGA: British Open, First Round, Tadworth, England

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

10 a.m./ 4 p.m.

ESPN — Midwest Regional: Whitestown, Ind.

12/6 p.m.

ESPN — Regional: Bristol, Conn.

2/8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Regional: San Bernardino, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Miami at Cincinnati

5:40 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Detroit

6 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Manly-Warringah

SOCCER

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Tulsa at Colorado Springs

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup: Motagua vs. San Miguelito, Group D

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Romero vs. Team Davidson

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Alexander

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open: ATP/WTA, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Angelena Mexicano announced her resignation after three years coaching the University of Mary softball team. Mexicano led the Marauders to three straight Northern Sun tournament appearances and an overall record of 78-60.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Minot ace pitcher Charlie Shirek fired an 11-inning shutout as the Vistas outlasted Fargo Post 2 4-0 in the state Class A Legion championship game. Shirek allowed just one runner to advance past first base in the five-hit gem.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Gene Severson was named manager of the Bismarck Merchants amateur baseball team. Public relations director Dale McCabe made the announcement at the team’s organizational meeting between players and sponsors. Severson, a former Bismarck American Legion player, was employed in the summer by the Bismarck Parks and Recreation Association as a Little League baseball supervisor. Bob Cordova was named the team’s assistant coach.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Eric Gagne of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003. Gagne had 55 saves, posting a 1.20 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 137 strikeouts.

