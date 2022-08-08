Morning Kickoff: Aug. 9

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Aug. 9

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf & Country Club.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo; Fargo North at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers

TV TODAY

IIHF HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Czechia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Latvia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

9 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. U.S., Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Southwest Regional: TBD, Final, Waco, Texas

2 p.m.

ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Southeast Regional: TBD, Final, Warner Robins, Ga.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Mid-Atlantic Regional: Pennsylvania vs. Delaware, Bristol, Conn.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Mountain Regional: Nevada vs. Utah, San Bernardino, Calif.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Quad Cities vs. Cedar Rapids, Dyersville, Iowa

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Boston

9 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS All-Star Skills Challenge: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, Saint Paul, Minn.

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Montreal; WTA: Toronto, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High graduate Devin Schirado signed a letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play basketball. Schirado, a 6-foot-2 guard, was named to the All-West Region and all-state tournament teams after averaging 11.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Demons.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Governors ensured the upstart run of Devils Lake in the Class A Western Division Legion tournament would end in the third-place game. The Govs scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a seven inning, 12-1 victory. Bismarck sent 11 hitters to the plate and knocked six singles before Chris Gulsvig threw a pitch. Gulsvig gave way to reliever Ben Sherer in the sixth inning, having allowed Devils Lake’s only run and both of their hits on the day.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck battered Harvey 15-0 behind a 17-hit barrage in the first round of the state Legion playoffs. Randy Will allowed just two hits and struck out 10 men in five innings of work. Greg Jarrett worked the final two innings in the victory. Rob Montgomery had four hits in four trips to the plate, including a three-run double in the fourth inning that gave Bismarck a 10-0 lead. Scott Hewitt gave the Capital City squad some extra insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run home run.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Florida Marlins drafted Josh Naylor 12th overall in the 2015 MLB draft. Three years later, Cleveland selected Bo Naylor, a catcher, in the first round. Josh currently plays for the Guardians. Bo is a top 100 prospect for Cleveland.

