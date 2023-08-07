MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Aug. 7

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

No local events scheduled.

Thursday. Aug. 10

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Aug. 11

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf & Country Club.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:40 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit

TV TODAY

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

12 p.m.

ESPN — Regional: Waco, Texas

2 p.m.

ESPN — Regional: Whitestown, Ind.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Regional: Warner Robins, Ga.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Regional: Bristol, Conn.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Regional: San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Series: Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Baltimore

5:40 p.m.

BSN -- Minnesota at Detroit

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open: ATP/WTA, Early rounds

WNBA

2 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Seattle

7 p.m.

BSN Extra — Minnesota at Chicago

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Dallas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Phoenix

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6 a.m.

FS1 — World Cup: France vs. Morocco, Round of 16

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Dennis Sotebeer sank a hole-in-one at Hawktree Golf Club in Bismarck. Sotebeer aced the 157-yard No. 6 hole, using a 6-iron. Josh Weins, Bob Thune and Jeremy Oakland were on hand to witness the shot.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Rusty Kollman of Carrington was the lone heat-winning driver to emerge from the night with a feature win as well, racing his Street Stock car to a pair of wins at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. Also collecting feature victories were Vince McCleary (Hobby Stocks) and Dennis Everding (Legends) of Lincoln, A.J. Davenport and Jessica Backer (Road Hogs), and Allen Kent of Minot (Modifieds).

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Harvey’s Dick Schultz took home first in both the heat and feature races in the Modified Stock Car class at Central State Racetrack. In the Street Car class, Bob Herr won the feature after taking fourth in his heat. Lynn Christianson of Bismarck crossed second in the feature, right behind Herr. Earlier in the night, Christianson won his heat race.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Miguel Sano hit a 496-foot home run against Chicago pitcher Ross Detwiler on Sept. 17, 2019.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)