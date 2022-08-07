Morning Kickoff: Aug. 8

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Former North Dakota State triple jumper Amanda Smock finished 27th in the qualification round for the Olympic Games. Smock scratched on her first attempt, jumped 13.43 meters on her second attempt, and reached her high mark of 13.61 meters (44 feet, 8 inches) on her third and final attempt. Only the top 12 competitors advanced into the final round.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Mandan A’s overcame blowing two leads to Washburn in the Class B Section 8 tournament to win 8-7 and advance to the tournament title game in their home ballpark. The A’s had leads of 3-0 and 6-4, but allowed Washburn to pull in front 7-6 with an RBI single in the top of the sixth. That was followed in the bottom half of the inning by a two-run rally for Mandan, with Derick Hermanson scoring on Dane Heid’s RBI single. Later, Scott Janz scored in on a sac fly by Matt Thomas. Ryan Schnell picked up the win in relief despite having sprained his ankle in the first game of the tournament.