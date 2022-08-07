Morning Kickoff: Aug. 8

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, Aug. 8
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
High school girls golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf & Country Club.
People are also reading…
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo; Fargo North at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 a.m.
ESPN — New England Regional: Maine vs. Massachusetts, Bristol, Conn.
10 a.m.
ESPN — Southeast Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.
12 p.m.
ESPN — Metro Regional: New York vs. Connecticut, Bristol, Conn.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Southwest Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas
4 p.m.
ESPN — West Regional: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, San Bernardino, Calif.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: Indiana vs. TBD, Whitestown, Ind.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Northwest Regional: Washington vs. Idaho, San Bernardino, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Montreal; WTA: Toronto, Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Former North Dakota State triple jumper Amanda Smock finished 27th in the qualification round for the Olympic Games. Smock scratched on her first attempt, jumped 13.43 meters on her second attempt, and reached her high mark of 13.61 meters (44 feet, 8 inches) on her third and final attempt. Only the top 12 competitors advanced into the final round.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Mandan A’s overcame blowing two leads to Washburn in the Class B Section 8 tournament to win 8-7 and advance to the tournament title game in their home ballpark. The A’s had leads of 3-0 and 6-4, but allowed Washburn to pull in front 7-6 with an RBI single in the top of the sixth. That was followed in the bottom half of the inning by a two-run rally for Mandan, with Derick Hermanson scoring on Dane Heid’s RBI single. Later, Scott Janz scored in on a sac fly by Matt Thomas. Ryan Schnell picked up the win in relief despite having sprained his ankle in the first game of the tournament.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): A 10-man relay team claimed the North Dakota record for distance during a 24-hour run. The team, consisting of Marlin Kluvers, John Lange, Darrell Anderson, Palle Terslin, Brian Beattie, Brad King, Tim Kavaney, Ken Schwahn, Rich Karlgaard, and Bruce Beattie, covered 263 miles, 1,630 yards while running on the quarter-mile oval track at Bismarck’s Hughes Field. A team in 1971 of 10 Bismarck runners totaled 242 3/4 miles.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jim Furyk shot a 58 in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. Furyk finished tied for fifth despite shooting 12-under par in the final round.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)