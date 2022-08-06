Morning Kickoff: Aug. 7

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck drivers performed well in the Governor’s Cup at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. John Gartner Jr. and Matt Brendel took first and second in the hobby stock race’s first heat and Gartner Jr. took first place in the dash race. Elsewhere, Bruce Haugen and Rod Hochhalter took first place in the Road Hog dash races. Shawn Strand was second in the IMCA Modified’s trophy dash.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The Bismarck Royals won a trio of games against the Bismarck Scarlets to close out their 1972 Legion season, beating the Scarlets 7-2 on Tuesday in a single game and then sweeping the Scarlets in doubleheader action on Wednesday, 6-5 and 10-9. Mark Zacher moved his record to 6-1 by beating the Scarlets on Tuesday, assisted in the win by Joe Woodmansee’s three hits and a pair of hits from Mike Stickel. It took nine innings for the Royals to claim Game 1 of the doubleheader, as they scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth after the Scarlets put up a pair in the top. Mark Zacher and Jeff Engel earned the wins on the mound in the doubleheader. Zacher wemt nine innings in the opener and Engel going seven in the nightcap.