Morning Kickoff: Aug. 7

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Aug. 7
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, Aug. 8
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: From Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From Nashville, Tenn.
FITNESS
12 p.m.
CBS — CrossFit Games: From Madison, Wis.
GOLF
7/11 a.m.
USA/NBC — LPGA: British Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, Livermore, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Southeast Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia, Warner Robins, Ga.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Southwest Regional: Texas East vs. Texas West, Waco, Texas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN — Toronto at Minnesota
6 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
RODEO
11 a.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: Game of the Week, Kansas City, Mo.
SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Senior League Softball World Series: Final, Lower Sussex, Del.
WNBA
12 p.m.
ABC — Connecticut at Chicago
2 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle
6 p.m.
BSN – Atlanta at Minnesota
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Ashley Goetzfried, Austin Jangula, Scott Deschene, Mike Butler, Aliya Goetzfried, Josh Erdmann, and Emily Mundahl were among a host of first-place motocross finishers during a busy day at Cottonwood Park’s BMX bike track.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck drivers performed well in the Governor’s Cup at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. John Gartner Jr. and Matt Brendel took first and second in the hobby stock race’s first heat and Gartner Jr. took first place in the dash race. Elsewhere, Bruce Haugen and Rod Hochhalter took first place in the Road Hog dash races. Shawn Strand was second in the IMCA Modified’s trophy dash.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): The Bismarck Royals won a trio of games against the Bismarck Scarlets to close out their 1972 Legion season, beating the Scarlets 7-2 on Tuesday in a single game and then sweeping the Scarlets in doubleheader action on Wednesday, 6-5 and 10-9. Mark Zacher moved his record to 6-1 by beating the Scarlets on Tuesday, assisted in the win by Joe Woodmansee’s three hits and a pair of hits from Mike Stickel. It took nine innings for the Royals to claim Game 1 of the doubleheader, as they scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth after the Scarlets put up a pair in the top. Mark Zacher and Jeff Engel earned the wins on the mound in the doubleheader. Zacher wemt nine innings in the opener and Engel going seven in the nightcap.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Twins’ first game against the Blue Jays was May 6, 1977 in Toronto. Minnesota won the game 7-2.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)