MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Aug. 7

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

No local events scheduled.

Thursday. Aug. 10

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Aug. 11

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf & Country Club.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit

TV TODAY

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets OR Toronto at Cleveland

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Angels OR N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)

MEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Liverpool vs. Darmstadt 98

1 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at HFX Wanderers

WOMEN’S SOCCER

2:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16

3 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Colombia vs. Jamaica, Round of 16

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Canadian Open, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): The University of Mary wrestling program picked up a pair of 141-pound commitments, locking down Jordan Hegel of Missoula, Montana and Alec Lindsey of South Heart. Hegel was a four-year letter winner at Sentinel High School and was a state champion in his senior year. Lindsey spent a year at Dickinson State and transferred to the Marauders for his sophomore season.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Shawn Souther remained on course for a title in AXA Match Play action at Apple Creek Country Club, as he beat Art McFadden 4-and-2 in their first-round match. Souther topped the field in the qualifying round by shooting a 70. Souther’s road to a title got a little easier when fourth-ranked Tom Reim was toppled by 13th-ranked Jay Fettig by a two-up margin and 12th-ranked Jeff Cahill downed Mark Giese 1-up to move into the quarterfinals as well.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Behind standout performances by Kim Skadeland and Kay Erickson, Williston edged Bismarck in the North Dakota AAU Age-Group swimming championships at the Hillside Pool. Williston totaled an event-best 1,079 points while Bismarck finished as runner-up with 986. The top individual performer on the day was Fargo’s Lori Miller, who won six races in the girls 10-and-under division. For Bismarck, Jane Simmons won four events in the girls 13-14 division and Rick Elsbernd had four wins as well in the boys 13-14 division.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Burnsville native Alex Call of the Washington Nationals, who hit a walk-off home run on May 4, 2023 against the Chicago Cubs.

