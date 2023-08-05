MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Aug. 6

Golf: NDGA Best Ball Match Play at Tom O’Leary.

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Monday, Aug. 7

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Arizona at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Plymouth, Wis.

11:30 a.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Michigan International Speedway

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: Atlanta Open: Championship

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Scottish Open, Ayrshire, Scotland

12 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf: White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, Farmington, Utah

GYMNASTICS

3:30 p.m.

NBC — USGA: U.S. Classic, Chicago

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE

13 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2/4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Regional semifinals

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Baltimore

1 p.m.

BSN – Arizona at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at L.A. Angels

6 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

SOCCER

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United

WOMEN’S SOCCER

2:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington: ATP/WTA

WNBA

2 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at New York

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jaime Villarreal fired a five-hit shout as Grafton defeated Cando 1-0 in the state Class B Legion tournament championship game in Beulah. Villarreal struck out eight batters in the mound gem. Sam Heuchert produced an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth for the game’s only run. Daniel Grande went 3-for-4 for Cando.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jaye Shafer, the former Jaye Amundson, has been named the new girls basketball coach at St. Mary’s. Shafer was a former Miss Basketball award winner at Mandan High. She also was a two-year captain at North Dakota State.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Perry Ford swept top honors at the Bismarck Tennis Club Open. Ford won the boys final by default after Clem Gerhardt had to pull out. Then in the men’s final, Ford defeated Bill Miller of Dickinson, 10-5.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Buck Showalter from 1998-2000.

