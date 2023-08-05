MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Aug. 6
Golf: NDGA Best Ball Match Play at Tom O’Leary.
Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, Aug. 7
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:10 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Arizona at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Plymouth, Wis.
11:30 a.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Michigan International Speedway
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: Atlanta Open: Championship
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Scottish Open, Ayrshire, Scotland
12 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf: White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, Farmington, Utah
GYMNASTICS
3:30 p.m.
NBC — USGA: U.S. Classic, Chicago
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE
13 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2/4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Regional semifinals
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:05 a.m.
PEACOCK — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Baltimore
1 p.m.
BSN – Arizona at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at L.A. Angels
6 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United
WOMEN’S SOCCER
2:30 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16
5:30 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington: ATP/WTA
WNBA
2 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at New York
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jaime Villarreal fired a five-hit shout as Grafton defeated Cando 1-0 in the state Class B Legion tournament championship game in Beulah. Villarreal struck out eight batters in the mound gem. Sam Heuchert produced an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth for the game’s only run. Daniel Grande went 3-for-4 for Cando.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jaye Shafer, the former Jaye Amundson, has been named the new girls basketball coach at St. Mary’s. Shafer was a former Miss Basketball award winner at Mandan High. She also was a two-year captain at North Dakota State.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Perry Ford swept top honors at the Bismarck Tennis Club Open. Ford won the boys final by default after Clem Gerhardt had to pull out. Then in the men’s final, Ford defeated Bill Miller of Dickinson, 10-5.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Buck Showalter from 1998-2000.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)