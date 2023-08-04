MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Aug. 5

Golf: NDGA Best Ball Match Play, Tom O’Leary.

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Golf: NDGA Best Ball Match Play at Tom O’Leary.

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Arizona at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Michigan International Speedway

BIG3 BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Scottish Open, Ayrshire, Scotland

12 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: White Sulphur Springs, Va.

12/2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club

GYMNASTICS

1/7 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: U.S. Classic, Chicago

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

IFL

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Championship: Bay Area at Sioux Falls

LACROSSE

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Baltimore

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at N.Y. Yankees

3 p.m.

FS1 — Toronto at Boston

MLBN — Miami at Texas

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

NFL

11 a.m.

ESPN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

SOCCER

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid

WOMEN’S SOCCER

9 p.m.

FOX — World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, Round of 16

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington: ATP/WTA Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Final

10 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Los Cabos, Final

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck’s season came to an end with a 10-1 loss to West Fargo at the state Legion tournament in Fargo. Brandon Gieszler had three hits and Jared Spooner two for the Govs, but three errors led to six unearned runs. Ben Huber went 3-for-5 to pace West Fargo.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Marlyn Seidler claimed the Governor’s Cup crown in the IMCA Modified feature. The race went down to the wire with the Underwood driver nosing in front of Brian Stand of Bemidji, Minn., on the final turn. Shawn Strand of Bismarck was right behind Seidler and Strand for third.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): University of Minnesota running back Doug Beaudoin, from Jamestown, said acupuncture cured a nagging hamstring injury, which had plagued him back to his high school playing days with the Blue Jays. Dr. J.O. Nelson of Wahpeton performed the treatment. Said Beaudoin: “It’s amazing how it works. I can’t feel any pain.”

