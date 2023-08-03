SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 4

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Golf: NDGA Best Ball Match Play at Tom O’Leary.

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Golf: NDGA Best Ball Match Play at Tom O’Leary.

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Arizona at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — Richmond at Western

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200

BOXING

8 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Wyndham Championship

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — Saratoga Live

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs

5:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Detroit

6 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Houston at N.Y. Yankees

MLBN — Toronto at Boston or Kansas City at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

BSN – Arizona at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or Colorado at St. Louis (joined in progress)

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals

WNBA

7 p.m.

ION — New York at Minnesota

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): The North Dakota High School Activities Association signed a five-year deal to join the National Federation of State High School Associations Network to broadcast a number of postseason events. As a Tier II broadcaster, the NFSHSA were given rights to North Dakota’s regional basketball games, state wrestling and volleyball tournaments, and state playoff football games, with state football, basketball and hockey championship broadcasting rights going to Forum Communications.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A masterful 12-inning performance by Chris Gulsvig led the Bismarck Governors past the Minot vistas in the Western Division Legion championship game, 6-3 in an 18-inning thriller. Gulsvig took the hill in relief of Kyle Bryant with the game tied 3-3, and allowed just seven baserunners, four on singles, two on walks and one on an error, to give the Governors bats enough time to wake up. Josh Stenson won the game on offense for Bismarck in the 18th, clearing the loaded bases with a double to give Bismarck the win in one of the more memorable Division games that has been played.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Williston’s legion baseball team won its first West Division Class AA title since 1960 with a 10-5 win over Mandan at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Mandan earned its spot at state thanks to a 10-1 defeat of Bismarck and a 6-4 victory over Minot. Lynn Carlson hit a 350-foot home run to right to cap a four-run, two-out rally in the third inning for Williston. Dave Kalil earned the win for Williston, throwing six innings of five-hit ball before giving way to a three-inning save by Bob Imsland.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Chuck Knoblauch hold the Minnesota Twins' single-season record with 140 runs scored in 1996. Rod Carew is second on the list with 128 in 1977.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com