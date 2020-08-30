Morning Kickoff: Aug. 31

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The St. Mary's Booster Club used its annual Fall Kickoff banquet to celebrate head football coach and athletic director Dan Smrekar's earlier induction into the North Dakota High School Activities Association-North Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Smrekar has been at St. Mary's since 1974. He's entering his 33rd season as head football coach.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Jenny Bachmeier's outstanding performance led Mandan to the state girls swimming and diving championship last season. So this season, Bachmeier would like to lead a successful title defense. But there's a lot more going on for the Mandan sophomore. She was unbeaten last season in the individual medley and backstroke. She also swam on the undefeated 200 medley relay team. This year she's successfully added to all three streaks.