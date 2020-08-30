Morning Kickoff: Aug. 31

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Monday, Aug. 31
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
High school boys soccer: Century at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Legacy vs. Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.
High school girls golf: Legacy Invitaional, 9:30 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Beulah at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN —Tour de France: Stage 3, Nice to Sisteron, 123 miles
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
FSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at Colorado
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 1: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT — Game 6: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Orlando
NHL PLAYOFFS
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 5: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, Toronto
8:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 5: Dallas vs. Colorado, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The St. Mary's Booster Club used its annual Fall Kickoff banquet to celebrate head football coach and athletic director Dan Smrekar's earlier induction into the North Dakota High School Activities Association-North Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Smrekar has been at St. Mary's since 1974. He's entering his 33rd season as head football coach.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Jenny Bachmeier's outstanding performance led Mandan to the state girls swimming and diving championship last season. So this season, Bachmeier would like to lead a successful title defense. But there's a lot more going on for the Mandan sophomore. She was unbeaten last season in the individual medley and backstroke. She also swam on the undefeated 200 medley relay team. This year she's successfully added to all three streaks.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Darwin Gorder pitched Fargo Hektner Insurance to the state Class A softball championship with back-to-back victories over Grand Forks McMenamy's Tavern in Fargo. Hektner lost 5-3 to McMenamy's earlier in the tournament, but bounced out of the losers' bracket to claim the title. Hektner downed McMenamy's 2-1 in the first championship game as Doug Johnson rapped a pair of run-scoring singles. The finale was anticlimactic, with Hektner prevailing 6-1.
TRIVIA ANSWER
John McEnroe won the 1979 U.S. Open in New York at the age of 20.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!