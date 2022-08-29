Morning Kickoff: Aug. 30

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Aug. 30

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Minot at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

High school girls golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

College volleyball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

High school boys soccer: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Mandan at Dickinson Duals, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

College volleyball: University of Mary vs. Arkansas-Monticello, 11:30 a.m., and Pittsburg State, 4:30 p.m., at Pittsburg, Kan.; Bismarck State vs. Lincoln Land CC, 5:45 p.m. at Fort Dodge, Iowa; Bismarck State College at Fort Scott CC, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Emporia State at U-Mary, 3 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: West Fargo at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school football: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Mandan Kiwanis Invitational, 11 a.m., Mandan Municipal Golf Course.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Boston at Minnesota

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at NY Mets

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Boston at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Everton at Leeds United

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championships, Group Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Herning, Denmark

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A blowout earned Bismarck its first soccer win of the season, as the Demons dominated Jamestown 9-0 thanks to a hat trick by Cole Olson. Bryce Nybo scored Bismarck’s first two goals. Willi Ulness also scored a goal and tallied a pair of assists. Mike Matzke and Andrew Ensz saw time in net for Bismarck. Matzke stopped the only Jamestown shot of the game.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bruce Haugen and Rod Hochhalter were the only points leaders that needed a win on the final night of action at Dacotah Speedway in the 2002 racing season. The pair did exactly that, steering their Road Hog to the checkered flag and a season championship at the Mandan track. Terry Barnes (Street Stocks), Mark Dahl (IMCA Modifieds) and Luke Nelson (Hobby Stocks) also closed out season titles.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Jim Werre Jr. of Fargo pulled away from Bob Harris of Roseau, Minn., and Jim DeForest of Bismarck on the final two holes to win the top prize in the third annual KFRY Golf Classic at Riverwood Golf Course. Werre birdied and parred the final two holes to finish with a two-day total of 143, posting rounds of 71 and 72. Harris and DeForest each finished with 144s. DeForest’s 68 in the opening round was the top score of the tournament.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Bison lost to Montana 38-35 in their 2015 season opener in Missoula. Carson Wentz threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 70 yards and two more scores in the loss.

